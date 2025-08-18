Tickets for Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet on Sale Aug. 19

Fall Meet marks debut of new East Entrance, reimagined Saddling Paddock,

Jockeys Quarters and Stakes Winner’s Circle

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 13, 2025) – Tickets for Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 3-25, will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. ET. Fans attending the Fall Meet will be among the first to experience the initial phase of Keeneland’s new construction enhancements – including a reimagined Saddling Paddock featuring centralized saddling stalls, new Jockeys Quarters, ceremonial Stakes Winner’s Circle and a striking new East Entrance – all designed to elevate the race-day experience. Officials have announced that ticketed dining for the newly constructed Paddock Building will open to race-day guests at a later time.

“At Keeneland, we approach each project deliberately, always striving to create meaningful experiences for our fans and horsemen,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are excited to welcome guests for 17 incredible days of racing and to debut the thoughtful first phase of our facility enhancements.”

Enhancements are designed to put fans closer to the pageantry and action while improving the overall flow and functionality of the race-day experience. Horsemen and riders will also benefit from upgrades to the Paddock, the unique positioning of the new saddling stalls and modernized Jockeys Quarters. These updates honor the traditions of Keeneland while creating a more seamless and engaging environment for fans and racing participants.

Fall Meet Enhancements

Centrally located saddling stalls and Saddling Paddock enhancements: Saddling stalls have been repositioned along the east side of the Paddock, giving fans improved visibility of horses and their connections as they prepare for each race. This layout invites fans deeper into the traditions of race day while providing more space inside the Paddock and enhanced safety for participants.

Jockeys Quarters and jockey entry: A new Jockeys Quarters has been constructed beneath the Paddock Building for jockeys, featuring modernized locker rooms, fitness area, steam and sauna amenities and other race-day essentials. Riders will enter the Saddling Paddock through a new centralized location from the Paddock Building, creating a photo-worthy moment for fans before each race.

New East Entrance and East Plaza: Opening this fall, the new East Entrance will offer fans a scenic and welcoming arrival experience, framed by Keeneland’s signature limestone and iconic arches. Situated at the end of Keeneland Boulevard adjacent to the historic Sales Pavilion, the East Plaza is a new pedestrian space designed for guests to gather before race days, while also enhancing hospitality for Keeneland’s sales.

Widened South and East Entrance walkways: To improve the arrival and departure experience, patron walkways have been expanded within the South and East Entrances. These improvements ease foot traffic flow and create more space for fans to take in the beauty and pageantry of Keeneland’s historic Saddling Paddock.

Stakes Winner’s Circle: Formerly known as the Walking Ring, this space has been reimagined to be a vibrant new focal point in the Saddling Paddock where fans can share in the thrill of victory alongside the winners of graded stakes races. Historically, trophy presentations following graded stakes races were conducted on the Keeneland turf course. Now, after each graded stakes, winners will return to this area for trophy presentations and celebrations. The Stakes Winner’s Circle will be adorned by a pair of bronze statues that once stood atop limestone pillars in the Paddock – returning these treasured pieces to a place of honor.



Tickets on sale for Fall Meet

All tickets for the 2025 Fall Meet – including General Admission, trackside dining rooms and Grandstand reserved seating and venues – will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. ET. Patrons should purchase tickets in advance via Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at Tickets.Keeneland.com.



Key Fall Meet ticketing details

Tickets go on sale: Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. ET

Where to purchase: Tickets.Keeneland.com

Important note: All tickets should be purchased in advance online.

Public tickets include:

Trackside dining rooms (Phoenix Room, Lexington/Kentucky Room, Equestrian Room)

Grandstand Reserved Seating

General Admission and General Admission Season Passes

In addition, The Hill – Keeneland’s official tailgating area – also will be open Fridays through Sundays during the Fall Meet, weather permitting, with such programming as food trucks, racing coverage on a jumbo screen, wagering and more. No ticket or reservation is required to enjoy The Hill.

Premium tailgating packages are available on The Hill through RevelXP, offering turnkey tailgating experiences including reserved space, catering and more for groups of any size. Learn more at Keeneland.com/tailgating.

To learn more about Keeneland racing, visit Keeneland.com/racing or follow @keeneland on Instagram and Facebook and @keenelandracing on X.

Since its first race meet 89 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026 for the fourth time, following 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

