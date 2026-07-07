CONTACT:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request



TICKETS TO EQUINE AFFAIRE GO ON SALE TOMORROW:

Purchase your tickets and plan your trip to Massachusetts!

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, July 7, 2026 – Equestrians, set your alarms for 9 am ET on Wednesday, July 8! That’s the exact moment you’ll want to put down your curry combs or manure forks, pick up your phone, and go online (or call!) to purchase your advance admission tickets to Equine Affaire and Fantasia. Everyone’s favorite horse expo returns to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, Massachusetts, on November 12-15, 2026, accompanied by Equine Affaire’s signature musical celebration of the horse, Fantasia, November 12-14! With an all-star line-up of equestrian educators, industry professionals, trade show exhibitors, performers, and more already confirmed to attend, present, and exhibit, there’s no better place to elevate your equestrian experience than Equine Affaire.

New for this fall, attendees will enjoy a revamped ticket purchasing experience, courtesy of Equine Affaire’s official new ticketing partner, Tix. With top-of-the-line security features and exceptional customer service, Tix is the box office and online ticketing solution of choice for thousands of events around the country. Starting tomorrow, Tix will provide its signature, hassle-free ticketing purchasing experience to Equine Affaire fans, complete with lower service fees!

Here’s where to purchase online, starting tomorrow. Prefer to purchase your tickets over the phone? You can call the Equine Affaire office directly at (740) 845-0085 (M-F, 9 am to 5 pm ET) and place your orders with our in-house staff. Regardless of how you purchase, all tickets are digital and will be emailed to you upon completion of purchase. For Equine Affaire, single-day tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free.

Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse, is primed to be the must-see theatrical and musical equestrian show of the season! Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia will return for three exciting nighttime performances only on November 12, 13, and 14 in the Coliseum. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. A limited amount of special seating for fans with disabilities is available. Please call our office directly at (740) 845-0085 to reserve these seats. Are you a veteran? In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, we are offering a 25% discount to veterans on tickets to Fantasia on Thursday, November 12. Please call our office and identify yourself as a veteran to our staff to receive this discount!

Curious about what adventures are available for you and your horse at Equine Affaire this fall? We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s educational program will be spearheaded by Pat Parelli, John Lyons, Scott Purdum, Sandi Simons, and Tommy Garland, along with nearly two dozen discipline-specific clinicians and many more presenters for seminars and demos. For a sneak peek at this fall’s presenters, click here. Start pre-planning your trip with our preliminary clinic, seminar, and demo schedule, available here, and stay tuned for updates as we continue to add more new and exciting topics to the schedule.

Would you like to ride in a clinic at Equine Affaire? Sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, the Ride with a Pro clinic participant program opens soon! This program offers attendees the opportunity to get a leg up on their riding abilities – literally — by participating on horseback in a clinic at Equine Affaire. Limited opportunities for green horses or horses in training may also be available for unmounted, groundwork clinics. Participants can apply for multiple clinics. Clinicians will select riders from applications and videos. Descriptions for the types of horses and riders desired will be outlined in our summary packet and will vary depending on the clinic topic. The fee for clinics is $110 and includes your clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a free T-shirt. The application process will open in July and all applications will be due by September 11, 2026. Don’t be late! Here’s where to apply.

Are you interested in participating in one or both of Equine Affaire’s premier mounted competitions? Applications for the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition and the Breed Bonanza are available now! Sponsored by Chewy, the VHRC returns to the Coliseum on Friday, November 13. If you and your horse thrive on conquering obstacles in a high-pressure, high-stakes environment with a ticking clock and $5,500 in cash on the line, this competition will be right up your alley! Love the idea of a rail class where all breeds can come together to show off their unique characteristics? We invite you and your special horse to participate in the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition! In this class, all breeds of horses and all disciplines are welcome to come together to compete under the watchful eyes of three judges as they evaluate each horse and rider pair on breed characteristics, gait quality, and turnout. The Breed Bonanza will be held in the Coliseum on Sunday, November 15. Applications for both competitions are posted on our website! Materials will be due by September 11, 2026.

Equine Affaire is also proud to host exciting opportunities for equestrians to shop, network, explore, learn, and enjoy everything the world of horses has to offer. The largest horse-related trade show in the east will be held in multiple buildings across all four days of the event, offering virtually unlimited opportunities to browse and purchase tack, gear, stable equipment, feeds, supplements, treats, barn and fencing supplies, buildings, handmade crafts and treats, casual equestrian clothing, show and competition clothing, jewelry, horse trailers, decor, books, blankets, and so much more. Want to shop for or consign gently used goods, tack, clothing, gear, or equipment from your own farm? Consider consigning in the Marketplace Consignment Shop. Have a used truck, trailer, or other farm vehicle you’d like to sell? Equine Affaire’s Wheels & Deals Boulevard is the perfect place to park your trailer and market it to tens of thousands of your fellow equestrians!

The fun of exploring and discovering all kinds of new surprises doesn’t stop in the trade show, either. Stop by the Breed Pavilion in A-Barn to meet and learn about an array of breeds and types of horses. This fall, we are proud to debut a brand-new feature in the Breed Pavilion, the Bred for Speed Exhibit! In this exhibit, we are highlighting the horses and people who thrive on living life in the fast lane, including Standardbreds, Thoroughbreds, speed rackers, Icelandic horses, team penners, barrel racers, racing Quarter Horses, or others. You’ll want to slow down and enjoy this exhibit, including meeting horses from these breeds and disciplines and learning more about them in our dedicated Bred for Speed demo ring. Not a speed fiend? Don’t worry: we’ll still be highlighting all breeds in the Breed Pavilion!

And speaking of horses, you’ll also want to visit the C-Barn and tour the Horse & Farm Exhibits, where you can shop for horses for sale and learn about equestrian and equine businesses and service providers. The ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire will also be held in the Horse & Farm Exhibits, offering a chance for attendees to learn about the missions, services, and needs of many local rescues and sanctuaries. Looking to adopt? Many of these rescues and sanctuaries will be bringing multiple horses who are eligible for adoption and looking for new forever homes. Fall in love with a horse? You can apply to adopt on the spot!

There’s so much more happening at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts. Announcements about additional presenters and other exciting features are still to come! Visit our website to learn more and plan your trip to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Book a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!