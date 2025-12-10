Today we launch the Scootboot Young Rider Award, an initiative designed to recognise and uplift the next generation of equestrians.

Riders aged 12 to 21 are invited to apply. This program celebrates young people who demonstrate responsibility, empathy and a genuine connection with their horses. These are the riders shaping the future of horsemanship, welfare and community leadership.

At Scootboot, our philosophy has always been simple. When we put the horse first, everything improves. Strong partnerships come from understanding, patience and care. The next generation of riders who embrace these values are the future of our industry, and we are proud to support them.

The winner will receive a bespoke scholarship valued at AUD 1,000 and Scootboots for a Decade.

We are committed to investing in young riders who are learning, growing and building the foundations of thoughtful, responsible horsemanship.

Entries are open until 12 March.

https://content.scootboots.com/pages/scootbootyoungrideraward

T&Cs apply.

