Training to Tie

SALIDA, Colorado, July 28, 2025

In the latest episode of her award-winning podcast Ride On with Julie Goodnight, internationally renowned horse trainer Julie Goodnight explores one of the most essential—and often overlooked—skills in horsemanship: teaching a horse to patiently accept restraint and stand tied without stress.

“Standing tied may seem like a basic skill,” says Goodnight, “but for horses, it’s completely unnatural because they are flight animals. Without thoughtful training, it can easily turn into a traumatic experience.”

Drawing from a pivotal moment in her early career on a Thoroughbred breeding farm, Goodnight shares how a harrowing incident with a young filly reshaped her training philosophy. Instead of forcing horses to submit to restraint, she now advocates for a methodical, humane approach that builds confidence and calmness in the horse.

This content-rich episode covers:

Why restraint is difficult for horses and why it matters for safety

The foundational groundwork required before tying

A step-by-step process for teaching the skill safely

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Listeners also get a behind-the-scenes look at ranch life as Goodnight introduces Scotch, a new two-year-old colt, and shares updates on Rip, her yearling. In the always-popular What the Hay? Q&A segment, Goodnight tackles real questions from horse owners about stirrup pain on long trail rides, herd-bound behavior, and horses with oral fixations.

If you’ve ever struggled with tying issues or want to prevent them before they begin, this is an episode you won’t want to miss. Listen now at https://signin.juliegoodnight.com/audios/ride-on-podcast/ or on your favorite podcast platform.

About Ride On with Julie Goodnight

The 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival “Winnie” Award-winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, gives listeners an informed, entertaining perspective on horse training, equestrian sports, and building a better connection with your horse. With over 400,000 downloads and more than 70 episodes to date, the podcast continues to grow in popularity with horse enthusiasts worldwide. Each episode is packed with expert insight, real-life stories, and practical advice from Goodnight’s lifetime of experience in the saddle.

About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is a world-renowned clinician, author, and the host and producer of the popular former TV series Horse Master with Julie Goodnight. She’s known for her clear communication, logical approach to training, and her deep understanding of horse behavior. Goodnight teaches riders of all disciplines and skill levels, traveling the country to share her horsemanship philosophies. She lives in the Colorado Rockies with her husband, where they train cow horses and enjoy backcountry riding.

