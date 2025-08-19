Travel Smart: Active Riding Trips Explains the ABC’s of the ETIAS

Stanfordville, NY (August 19, 2025) — Maybe you’ve seen it mentioned on the news or online – ETIAS. What does it mean and how might it apply to your travel plans?

What is ETIAS?

The European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, is a new electronic travel authorization for short stays in 30 European countries. Its goal is to enhance security and help with border management by pre-screening travelers. ETIAS is expected to launch in the last quarter of 2026.

ETIAS is not a visa waiver. US citizens do not need to apply for a visa for visits to the EU that do not exceed 90 days in a 180-day period. For citizens of visa-exempt countries like the US, ETIAS introduces a new requirement of registering your personal information and travel plans online and paying a small fee to travel to select European countries.

Which Countries Require ETIAS?

30 European countries will require ETIAS for US citizens – we are listing those that overlap with our equestrian vacations:

Croatia

France

Iceland

Italy

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Spain

US citizens who have a valid visa or residence document issued by one of the countries above may be exempt from applying for the travel authorization.

How much does ETIAS cost?

ETIAS travel authorization will cost €20 for US citizens ages 18-70. There is no cost to those under 18 or over 70 years old. The fee may be waived for some family members of EU citizens or non-EU nationals who have the right to move freely throughout the EU. Review the ETIAS application details to know whether you’re exempt from the fee.

How do I apply for ETIAS?

The online application will be available closer to the launch period in late 2026 and is expected to take under 15 minutes to complete. A non-refundable fee of €20 is required for those ages 18-70, although some exemptions exist. You will need to have the following information at hand to complete the application:

Personal information including your name(s), date and place of birth, sex, nationalities, home address, email address, and phone number(s)

Your parents’ first name(s)

Travel document details

Your level of education and current occupation

The country of your first intended stay and the address of your destination

Details about any past criminal convictions, past travels to war or conflict zones, and whether you have recently been the subject of a return decision

Many travelers will receive their ETIAS travel authorization in minutes after submitting their application, however, it can take as long as 30 days. Be sure to apply well in advance of your trip to ensure you receive approval in time.

Do I need to apply for ETIAS every time I travel to the EU?

No, you do not need to reapply each time you visit a participating European country as long as you are traveling within the ETIAS travel authorization’s validity period, which is three years. Your authorization is linked to your passport, so if you get a new passport before the three-year period ends, you’ll need to apply for a new authorization before traveling to European countries that require ETIAS.

Active Riding Trips understands. It’s an extra step but it’s there to make things safer and smoother at the border. By understanding what ETIAS is, which countries require it, and how and when to apply, you’ll be all set. Just remember to apply well in advance of your departure and make sure authorization is linked to your current valid passport and you’ll be cruising through passport control in no time.

