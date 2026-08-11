TREAT YOURSELF WITH A NIGHT AT FANTASIA: Tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse.

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, August 11, 2026 – This fall, you’re invited to celebrate your love of the horse the way it deserves: with gorgeous horses, great music, and the stellar company of your best friends at Fantasia! Long hailed by generations of New England horse lovers as a must-see event, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse returns for a limited run of three star-studded performances on November 12, 13, and 14. Advance tickets are on sale now for this exciting event! Get yours today at equineaffaire.com and enjoy an all-new ticket purchasing experience, powered by Tix.

Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia will take place in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA. This two-hour musical theatrical show appeals to horse lovers of all ages, showcasing the art of horsemanship in a variety of disciplines and starring horses of an array of breeds, types, and colors. Just like there’s something for every horse lover to learn or explore at Equine Affaire (happening November 12-15), there’s something for every horse lover to enjoy during Fantasia!

Whether this is your first Fantasia, your fifth, or you never miss it, this year’s show will be filled with incredible performances and surprises by some of the nation’s most talented equestrian artists. We won’t spoil all the surprises, but here’s just a snippet of what you can expect to enjoy at New England’s favorite horse-centric show. Multiply the elegance of dressage by six gorgeous Friesians, and you’ve captured the essence of the Friesian Heritage Drill Team, an all-ladies drill team that combines their love of dressage with their talent for synchronicity and sets it all to music. Love the power and sheer size of the draft horse? The talented humans and supersized horses of the Whispery Pines Percherons crew are set to return with an imaginative and exciting Halloween-inspired performance filled with mind-blowing costumes, exciting props, and spine-chilling thrills. Professional equestrian artists and veteran Fantasia performers Christine and Shawn Drentwett will capture your imagination and light up the arena with their own special brand of equestrian theatrical performance. Don’t miss the Fantasia debut of Sophie Duch, a Roman riding and mounted shooting aficionado! This versatile performer and fourth-generation cowgirl will bring a taste of the Wild West to our arena, complete with Annie Oakley’s signature over-the-shoulder mirror shot. Vaulter Elsie Woodland, coach of the Epic Vaulters, will also make her debut in – and above! — the Fantasia arena with a gravity-defying vaulting act. Based out of Mitchell, Ontario, the Cutting-Edge Cowgirls are bringing their passion for precision all the way to W. Springfield to thrill our audiences with the excitement and speed of drill. There’s even more planned, but you’ll just have to come to Fantasia to take it all in!

Equine Affaire is proud to partner with Myhre Equine Clinic, title sponsor of the Fantasia in Massachusetts. Based in Rochester, New Hampshire, Myhre Equine Clinic is endowed with experienced veterinary surgeons, diagnosticians, and a highly educated and caring staff. Their facility utilizes the latest technology, including ultrasonography, digital radiography, MRI, and nuclear scintigraphy. Myhre Equine Clinic’s mission is to provide high quality services and unsurpassed care for all horses and owners, 24/7. You can learn more about Myhre Equine Clinic by visiting their booth in Sponsors’ Row in the Massachusetts Equine Affaire trade show, or by visiting myhreequine.com.

Are you excited yet? Mark your calendars for this November 12-14 and plan to attend Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse! The doors will open at 6:30 pm each evening and performances will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Purchase your advance tickets now at equineaffaire.com or by calling the Equine Affaire office at (740) 845-0085, M-F, 9 am-5 pm ET. A limited amount of special seating for fans with disabilities is available. Please call the Equine Affaire office directly at (740) 845-0085 to reserve these seats. Are you a veteran? In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, we are offering a 25% discount to active military and veterans on tickets to Fantasia on Thursday, November 12. Please call our office and identify yourself as active military or as a veteran to our staff to receive this discount. This show lasts approximately two hours with one fifteen-minute intermission. Concessions will be available inside the Coliseum before the show and during intermission. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking!

Make your whole weekend shine by combining an evening at Fantasia with the experience of Equine Affaire, North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering! Equine Affaire is the place to be for horse lovers looking to learn, network, connect, and explore all that the horse world has to offer. Equine Affaire will be at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, November 12-15. Visit our website to learn more! Hours for Equine Affaire are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Advance tickets for Equine Affaire are also available now at equineaffaire.com.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; MyStride; Jeffers; and many more.

To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire and Fantasia!