TRF: Give the gift of purpose, compassion, and dignified lifetime care through horse sponsorship

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF), the nation’s oldest and largest Thoroughbred retirement organization, is inviting the public to experience a unique and meaningful way to connect with retired racehorses through its Horse Sponsorship Program.

For more than 40 years, the TRF has provided dignified lifetime care to retired Thoroughbred racehorses while operating vocational training programs within correctional facilities across the country. Through these programs, horses become teachers and healers, helping incarcerated individuals develop empathy, responsibility, patience, and workforce skills through daily hands-on care.

Now, the TRF is opening the door for new supporters to become personally connected to the horses in its herd through sponsorship opportunities designed for horse lovers of all ages.

The Horse Sponsorship Program allows individuals, families, and businesses to sponsor a retired Thoroughbred and directly support the horse’s daily care, including feed, veterinary care and farrier services. Sponsors receive updates and photos of their horse, creating a lasting and personal connection to the impact of their support.

For the person who already has everything, a horse sponsorship offers a deeply meaningful gift with real purpose. For the child who has always dreamed of having a horse, sponsorship provides an opportunity to form a connection with a real Thoroughbred while learning the value of compassion and responsibility.

“A horse sponsorship is so much more than a donation,” said Maggie Sweet, Executive Director of the TRF. “It allows people to become part of our herd and part of the lifelong promise we make to these horses, that they will always be cared for and valued.”

Every horse within the TRF herd carries a unique story. Through the TRF, these horses are given not only sanctuary, but also continued purpose, positively impacting human lives long after their racing careers have ended.

The Horse Sponsorship Program reflects the organization’s broader mission to advance Thoroughbred aftercare while educating the public about the lifelong needs of retired racehorses and the healing power horses can provide.

To learn more about the TRF Horse Sponsorship Program or to sponsor a horse, visit www.trfinc.org/sponsor-a-horse.

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The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation provides dignified lifetime care for retired Thoroughbred racehorses while creating pathways for healing and growth through the transformative power of the human-horse connection.

Media Contact:

Meredith Woolford

meredith@trfinc.org