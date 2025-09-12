Triumphant Mustang “One Ear Wonder” and Trainer Laura Wilson Win $50,000 at the 2025 Mustang Classic

Lexington, KY – The 2025 Mustang Classic concluded in unforgettable fashion as Laura Wilson and her mustang, One Ear Wonder, claimed the championship title with a construction-themed freestyle that wowed the crowd.

Their winning performance showcased not only Wilson’s creativity and horsemanship, but also the incredible heart and intelligence of her one-of-a-kind partner. Despite having only one ear, Wonder proved that every mustang is just as capable, just as deserving of a second chance, and just as remarkable as any other horse.

“When I first saw Wonder on the BLM internet adoption site, it wasn’t even his missing ear that I noticed,” said Wilson. “It was his dark palomino color and sporty look. Later, when I realized his ear was gone, I knew it would present challenges, but the missing ear symbolizes resilience. It doesn’t change him from being the best he could be.”

Wilson and Wonder’s journey to the top wasn’t without hardship. From the early training sessions in Florida, to battling winter weather in Maryland, to a serious knee injury that sidelined Wilson for weeks, every obstacle became an opportunity to grow. “Doing too much at once overwhelmed him,” she explained. “I had to trust the process and celebrate the small victories. Wonder needed my time, patience, and understanding but in the end, he gave me massive victories I’ll never forget.”

Their path to victory in the Rolex began with the preliminary rounds, where Wilson and Wonder showcased consistency, skill, and adaptability across all three disciplines. Excelling in dressage with smooth, expressive gaits, navigating the show jumping course with agility and precision, and demonstrating versatility and composure in working equitation. Their consistent performance across all disciplines secured their place in the championship finals where they delivered a freestyle that brought the crowd to its feet. “It was every emotion you could think of, happy, relieved, grateful, blessed, all of the above,” said Wilson. “This was more than just winning a competition for me. It was a chance to showcase my abilities, prove myself as a trainer, and really show what a mustang is capable of in the English discipline.”

For Wilson, the most meaningful part of the championship was the message it sends: “I hope Wonder’s story inspires others. It doesn’t matter what your background is, what baggage you carry, or the scars you have—you ARE capable of greatness. You don’t need to know someone’s past to give them a great future. I didn’t know Wonder’s past, but I know his future will be golden.”

For complete results from the 2025 Mustang Classic visit www.mustangclassic25.com

Looking Ahead

Mustang Classic is just the beginning. Mustang Champions and the BLM invite trainers, adopters, and horse lovers to join the mission: adopt a mustang, train for future events, and help give these wild horses the second chance they deserve. Adoption eligibility window for 2026 events will be October 1, 2025 – May 1, 2026.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.mustangchampions.org or www.blm.gov.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org