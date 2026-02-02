Tryon International Film Festival and EQUUS Television Network Announce Continued Collaboration for 2026

Equine Filmmakers Invited to Submit Films for Expanded Equestrian Programming

Tryon, NC / Wellington, FL — The Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) and the EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) have announced the continuation of their successful partnership for the 2026 festival year. As TRIFF enters its 12th year, the IMDb-listed festival continues to gain recognition from directors, producers, screenwriters, and actors worldwide—while expanding its commitment to equine storytelling.

TRIFF is now officially open for submissions for its 2026 festival, taking place October 8-11, 2026, welcoming films from around the globe across a wide range of categories celebrating storytelling, creativity, and human connection.

Festival Overview

Held in the foothills of North Carolina, the Tryon International Film Festival transforms downtown Tryon into a vibrant creative hub with screenings across multiple venues. TRIFF is the flagship event of the non-profit Polk County Film Initiative and reflects the region’s deep ties to both filmmaking and equestrian culture, with close proximity to the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

In addition to screenings, TRIFF offers free educational sessions through the TRIFF Education Institute, connecting filmmakers and students to spark collaboration and fresh storytelling perspectives. Festival highlights include the signature gala at The Fitzgerald, home to TRIFF Basecamp, along with workshops, networking events, and access to the complimentary VIP Lounge.

EQUUS Television Network Partnership

Through its continued collaboration with EQUUS Television Network, TRIFF is actively expanding its equestrian film programming. EQUUS invites equine filmmakers to submit short and feature-length narrative and documentary films with equestrian themes for festival consideration and broadcast exposure.

All accepted equestrian filmmakers will be interviewed by Diana De Rosa, with interviews featured on the EQUUS Television Network and the TRIFF YouTube channel, providing valuable visibility beyond the festival itself.

Film Categories & Awards

TRIFF presents judging awards in the following categories:

Best Full-Length Narrative

Best Full-Length Documentary

Best Short Narrative

Best Short Documentary

Best Student

Best Animation

Best Human Rights and Human Dignity

Best Equestrian Film

Best Comedy Short

Best Comedy Long

EcoHarmony Ciné Award

Best Overall (TRIFF Award)

TRIFF Honoree Award

2·13 Film-to-TV Award (Two Recipients)

Student Shorts Awards are also presented for:

Middle School

High School

College

Each award recipient receives a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted award created by members of TRIFF’s local artist community—reflecting the festival’s commitment to creativity both on and off the screen.

Equine Film Submission Highlights

Open to equestrian-themed features, shorts, documentaries, animation, music videos, interviews, and more

All equestrian films are automatically entered into the Best Equestrian Film category

How to Submit

Submit via FilmFreeway or visit https://filmfreeway.com/tryon2026 and click Submit

Select the appropriate TRIFF category

Include the following in the cover letter:

“My film is an Equestrian Film. Please also include it in the Equestrian Film category.”

Email Diana De Rosa at diana@equustelevision.net and let her know you submitted the film and confirm it was also entered in the equestrian category.

Entry fees range from $15 for short animation to $45 for full length features. (USA); Early submissions receive discounted rates

Key Dates

Late Deadline: June 1, 2026

June 1, 2026 Extended Deadline: June 21

June 21 Final Submission Close: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Notification Date: August 1, 2026

August 1, 2026 Festival Dates: October 8-11, 2026

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is a worldwide OTT television network dedicated to equestrian lifestyle programming. Headquartered in Wellington, Florida, EQTVN is available subscription-free and showcases original content celebrating horses, sport, and equestrian culture.

Media & Contact Information:

Submissions & Festival Information

Diana De Rosa 516-848-4867

diana@equustelevision.net

Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

John Barlett 561-577-2966

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

Media Contact:

John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

