TWO WEEKS LEFT! EQUUS Television Network END OF YEAR advertising offer- Lock In Now!

(Wellington, FL) 12.16.25

Put your organization in front of an engaged Equestrian Audience when you call take adavntage of EQUUS Television’s year end marketing opportunity!

Three months of high frequency television advertising on the EQUUS Television Network, supplemental radio exposure around the world on the EQUUS Radio Network, plus 2x per month Social Media push for your offer at a special year end price! You can provide the ad or we can produce on for you for a small charge! Call now to discuss your special pricing package and get it in front of the EQUUS Television global audience by this weekend!

The ads must be booked by 12.31.25 and may run anytime thorugh 4.30.2026.

Call EQUUS Television at 800.358.2179 to get rolling! EQUUS Television is available SUBSCRIPTION FREE to viewers across America and Around the World on major SmartTV Platforms like Apple TV, ROKU, Google TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and more! The all new EQUUS Radio network is on Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, YouTube Music, Pandora, Podbean, CastBox, the EQUUS APP and wherever you get your favorite podcasts!

Click HERE to learn more and explore the offer: bit.ly/4pQ7NjF

Get the Apps HERE:

iPhone/iPad: https://equusiphone.link/app – Android: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the world’s premier destination for high-quality equestrian programming. From news, documentaries, and live event coverage to exclusive interviews and educational features, EQTVN connects horse lovers worldwide with the stories, competitions, and people that shape the equestrian world. Join the Millions in 2026..on the EQUUS Television Network!

Media & Advertising Contact:

EQUUS Television Network

info@equustelevision.net | 800.358.2179

Media Contact:

John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

Editorial & Talent Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net | 516.848.4867