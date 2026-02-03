TWYDIL® SUPPLEMENTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT IN THE USA THROUGH NEW DISTRIBUTOR, KUNKLE SPORT HORSES, L.L.C.

PALM BEACH, FL (January 29, 2026) – TWYDIL® SUPPLEMENTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. AT USATWYDIL.COM through the new distributor, KUNKLE SPORT HORSES L.L.C., in partnership with Shannon White. The new distributors for TWYDIL® products in the U.S.A. are working with David Orlando, who will represent Twydil products at premiere Showjumping events throughout the U.S.

TWYDIL® is a global supplier of equine supplements, produced in Switzerland, for top performance horses worldwide. For more than 50 years, TWYDIL® products have been trusted by the best horsemen in the world and are now sold in more than 70 countries. For the first time, the full product line will be available in the USA.

Setting the world’s standards in equine supplements by utilizing only the highest quality ingredients in the most technologically advanced scientific manner, TWYDIL® products are endorsed by the most successful owners, trainers, veterinarians, and breeders in the world. TWYDIL® products have been fed by top horsemen in virtually every equestrian sport, including the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Triple Crown, World Equestrian and Olympic Games.

TWYDIL® products can be used up to and during the day of competition without risk and TWYDIL® remains the only company worldwide to undertake a triple dosing control at LCH, the central testing laboratory for the FEI and the highest anti-doping authority in the world. TWYDIL® ensures that each batch of feed supplements are tested and approved before distribution.

“We are thrilled with the reception TWYDIL® products have received in hunter, jumper, dressage, and Thoroughbred racing disciplines. These are devoted markets for us, but we are committed to growing our sales team to introduce TWYDIL® to other prominent equestrian sports in the United States. New distributor, Ken Kunkle, has a history of leading sales teams at Head Ski and Tennis, Prince Racquet Sports, Rollerblade, and Ektelon Racquetball, so he understands distribution and markets well. He and his daughter, Kennedi, are founders of Kunkle Equestrian Gloves and the audience is well aligned.” said TWYDIL® partner, Shannon White.

About TWYDIL®

TWYDIL® is a world renowned feed supplements, cosmetics and hygienic products for top performance horses, produced in Basel, Switzerland and part of PAVESCO AG which was founded on April 4th, 1955 by Daniel Stofer. PAVESCO AG researches, develops, and manufactures equine products under the registered trademark TWYDIL® which are sold in more than 70 countries.

TWYDIL® means superior quality as it has based its development on scientific criteria and has adopted the highest quality standards. TWYDIL® products are used by the most successful veterinarians, trainers and breeders of all types horses in France, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and now the United States.

For more information regarding TWYDIL® products, please contact:

Shannon White, (859) 621-2679 TwydilUSA@gmail.com.

Ken Kunkle, (724) 331-3241 kenkunkle@verizon.net

To order online, visit usatwydil.com and for more detailed product information, ingredient list and antidoping certificate, visit our parent company website Twydil.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren White (859) 230-3518 | Lwhitemedias@gmail.com