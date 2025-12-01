UK Ag Equine Programs volunteers give back to Lexington’s equine industry during annual service event

Weekend of Service connects the University of Kentucky with the community.

by Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Giving back to Central Kentucky’s equine industry through Weekend of Service has become an annual tradition for the University of Kentucky’s Ag Equine Programs, part of the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. During the weekends of Nov. 1-2 and Nov. 9, 55 participants volunteered more than 150 hours.

“Weekend of Service is an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and friends of all equids to pay it forward to our beloved equine industry here in the bluegrass,” said Mary Jane Little, event organizer and academic coordinator within the program’s Equine Science and Management degree program. “From scrubbing water buckets, painting, mulching, organizing and cleaning tack to grooming horses, we strive to show our appreciation.”

The effort began as the Equine Week of Service in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown days. Students wanted to help support Kentucky’s signature industry in a meaningful way while finding opportunities to connect with other students who share a similar passion for horses. The event was wildly popular, and it became an annual tradition. The full week of service transitioned into a weekend of servicein 2024.

“This experience reminded me how meaningful it is to serve through what we love and how giving back helps us grow both personally and professionally,” said Bethany Smith, an equine senior and intern for UK Ag Equine Programs who helped spearhead the event. “I’m so thankful to be part of a program that values service, leadership and connection within the equine industry. It was amazing to see how teamwork and community spirit come together to make a difference.”

This year’s volunteer efforts benefited the African Cemetery No. 2, BraveHearts Equine Center and Central Kentucky Riding for Hope. African Cemetery No. 2 holds significant historical importance because it includes the burial site of Isaac Burns Murphy, a renowned African American jockey. BraveHearts Equine Center is a draft horse rescue with more than 140 animals. Central Kentucky Riding for Hope is a facility which assists with the quality of life and health of children and adults with special physical, cognitive, emotional and social needs through therapeutic activities.

During the past five years, the initiative has resulted in more than 2,000 volunteer hours given to nonprofits in Central Kentucky’s equine industry. Locations served have included African Cemetery No. 2, Bluegrass Farms Charities, BraveHearts Equine Center, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Justin’s Place, Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky Horse Park Mounted Police, Masterson Equestrian Trust, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Old Friends, Our Mims Retirement Haven, The Secretariat Center and the Thoroughbred Makeover/Retired Racehorse Project.

Equine student Delaney Foster designed a commemorative shirt for this year’s event.

David and Ruth Waronker, founders of BraveHearts Equine Center, generously donated a seven-passenger van to the program, which gave students without their own transportation the ability to participate.

Volunteers often report getting more out of the experience than they put in. Reflections from UK Ag Equine Programs Director James MacLeod are no exception.

“The Weekend of Service has become a wonderful annual tradition. Within the equine agriculture community, we meet interesting people and learn about wonderful programs. It also allows us to be the engaged and caring person we all admire and want to be,” he said. “Sharing this very positive experience with students and my UK colleagues has been especially enriching for me.”

To learn more UK Ag Equine Programs, visit https://equine.mgcafe.uky.edu/.

