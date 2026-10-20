UK equine and pre-vet students shown a red-carpet day at The Red Mile

The daylong experiential student event, named “Harnessing the Future: UK Ag Equine Programs Day at the Red Mile,” marked a new era of opportunities within harness racing for UK’s equine and pre-vet students interested in equine careers. The event was held during the Kentucky Futurity, one of the three jewels in the Trotting Triple Crown and one of harness racing’s most historic and prestigious events.

“We are so grateful to The Red Mile, the Lexington Trots Breeders Association and Woodford Feed for investing in our Equine Science and Management (ESMA) and equine pre-vet students through scholarships. We are equally excited about the new opportunities for our students to become immersed in harness racing,” said Jill Stowe, director of UK Ag Equine Programs and holder of the Stanley Smith Dickson Professorship within the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “We look forward to growing this partnership to the mutual benefit of both our students’ career development and the harness racing industry’s future.”

Besides free admission to the races and a voucher for concessions, the facility also offered four special behind-the-scenes tours for students. Those included a look at veterinary care; track maintenance and racing surface management; marketing the event; and calling the race action.

One of the most popular tours included Protecting the Equine Athlete: Veterinary Care & Racing Regulation, which gave an overview of the veterinary, regulatory and safety procedures that support equine welfare and racing integrity. Students learned about pre-race protocols, testing, oversight and the collaboration among veterinarians, officials, horsemen and track personnel.

The other popular tour for attendees was the Beyond the Finish Line: Events, Marketing & Public Relations tour, which gave participants a look into how a major race day is developed, promoted and presented to the public. Attendees learned about event production, sponsorship, media relations, guest experience, social media and the storytelling that connects new audiences with the sport.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment students, faculty and leadership to The Red Mile for Kentucky Futurity Day,” said Emily Ratcliff, director of sponsorships at The Red Mile. “The equine industry is such an important part of Kentucky’s identity, and we have a responsibility to introduce the next generation to the many opportunities it offers.”

A Martin-Gatton CAFE alum, Ratcliff helped make the day a special experience for students.

“We wanted these students to experience firsthand the people, passion and opportunities that make Kentucky’s equine industry so extraordinary,” she said. “The $5,000 college scholarship is an extension of that commitment, and we hope it opens a door for students to pursue their passion and build a future in an industry we are so proud to represent.”

Several UK ESMA alums currently work in the harness racing industry, including Joanna Ricci, a 2020 grad. Ricci is currently a compliance manager with MyRacehorse and helped lead tours at the event for the participating students.

Jay Hochstetler is a 2015 graduate of the ESMA program and was featured in a 2024 write-up in the Daily Racing Form.

The Red Mile opened on September 28, 1875, and today is recognized as the second-oldest harness racing track in the world. For more than 150 years, many of the sport’s greatest horses, drivers, trainers and breeders have competed at the track.

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Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

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