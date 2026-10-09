Contact: Ted Kalbfleish, ted.kalbfleisch@uky.edu

Media Contact: C.E. Huffman, ce.huffman@uky.edu

See online: https://news.mgcafe.uky.edu/article/uk-hosted-prestigious-havemeyer-equine-genetics-conference

By Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 8) – The University of Kentucky Department of Veterinary Science in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment hosted the 15th International Havemeyer Foundation Genomic Workshop Aug. 16-19.

Sponsored by the Dorothy Russell Havemeyer Foundation, the prestigious meeting is held approximately every two years in locations worldwide and brings together the world’s leading researchers to collaborate on equine genetics and genomics work. The series began in 1995 with a meeting in Lexington and made a return to Kentucky in 2026.

“This meeting brought horse genetics researchers from around the world to Lexington to present results generated by the tools envisioned and produced as a result of these meetings over the years. This year we also included horse industry representatives and veterinary practitioners to discuss what is necessary to translate these results to actionable treatments and practices,” said Ted Kalbfleish, a researcher in UK’s Gluck Equine Research Center. “The tools and data we hope to generate in the future are those that let horse owners and breeders understand the genetics of their animals so that they can manage them in ways beneficial to both the horses and the people who love them.”

According to Kalbfleisch, 80 scientists participated in the workshop, with delegates traveling from Europe, Australia, Japan, Colombia, as well as from across the U.S. The meeting featured four workshops, three plenary lectures, 18 short talks and 59 posters. The challenges addressed included the need for better tools to represent the diversity of genomic organization, a gene expression in tissues along with the application of existing and future tools to investigate performance and reproduction in horses.

“The Dorothy Russell Havemeyer Foundation understands that meaningful advances in equine research begin by bringing people together. The tremendous success of the Havemeyer Workshop brought investigators from around the world to the Horse Capital of the World, all of whom shared a commitment to improving the health and well-being of the horse,” said Brett Sponseller, chair of the UK Department of Veterinary Science and director of the Gluck Center. “Perhaps most importantly, the exchange of ideas fostered new collaborations, established collective goals and welcomed a new generation of young scientists into the field—helping ensure that progress in equine genetics and genomics continues well into the future.”

Presenting sponsors included the Havemeyer Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The platinum sponsor was the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. The silver sponsors included the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Foundation for the Horse and Illumina. The trifecta sponsor was Pyramid Biosciences. The gold sponsors included Alltech, Delta G, Grayson Jockey Club Research Foundation, Hallway Feeds and PacBio. The in-kind sponsor was Spy Coast Farm.

Founded in 1979, the Dorothy Russell Havemeyer Foundation, Inc., is a private foundation that conducts scientific research to improve the general health and welfare of horses. The Foundation currently supports several areas of equine reproduction, including embryo transfer and stallion behavior. It also focuses on research into infectious diseases, including strangles, Rhodococcus equi, herpes viruses and protozoal myeloma. The foundation also supports research efforts into regenerative medicine and cell therapies, as well as respiratory diseases, colic, biosecurity, application of the genetic map and other related areas.

Learn more about the 2026 Havemeyer Workshop hosted at UK at havemeyer.mgcafe.uky.edu

This material is based upon work that is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, under award number 2026-67015-46220. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Department of Agriculture.





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Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

The Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is an Equal Opportunity Organization with respect to education and employment and authorization to provide research, education information and other services only to individuals and institutions that function without regard to economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, physical or mental disability or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.