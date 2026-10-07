Contact: Amber McNamara, amber.mcnamara@uky.edu; Colette Tebeau, colette.tebeau@uky.edu

Media Contact: C.E. Huffman, ce.huffman@uky.edu

Online version: https://news.mgcafe.uky.edu/article/uk-annual-pre-vet-experience-day-returns-february-2027

UK’s annual Pre-Vet Experience Day returns in February

The fourth annual University of Kentucky Pre-Veterinary Experience Day is set for Feb. 13, 2027, and geared specifically for college-aged students interested in veterinary medicine.

By: Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The annual University of Kentucky Pre-Veterinary Experience Day returns Feb. 13, 2027, in the new Martin-Gatton Agricultural Sciences building on the University of Kentucky campus. Organized by the UK Pre-Veterinary Mentoring Program within the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, in collaboration with the Kentucky Horse Council, the daylong event is designed for college school students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.

“This event offers a unique and valuable opportunity for students interested in veterinary medicine to connect with veterinarians, advisors and industry partners from a variety of career paths, all eager to share their experience and expertise,” said Amber McNamara, event co-organizer and head of UK’s pre-veterinary mentoring program. “Following the positive feedback from last year’s event, we are excited to host it again and welcome even more students eager to explore the profession of veterinary medicine.”

During the morning session, attendees will choose between informational sessions based on their level of knowledge and preparation for veterinary school. Students early in the pre-veterinary pathway may select sessions focused on an introduction to pre-veterinary medicine an overview of veterinary schools and their accreditation, program formats and programs, as well as assessing veterinary schools and comparing educational formats. Those students further along in their pre-veterinary process can opt into sessions providing insight into the Veterinary Medical College Application Service process, interviews, timing, essays and changing requirements.

Additional morning sessions for all attendees will include information about diverse veterinary career possibilities, tips for better applications to veterinary school and a practicing veterinarian led insight panel that will address challenges and adaptations in veterinary medicine.

Following a networking lunch, students will participate in one of four focused veterinary career path explorations with options including large animal, equine, small animal and a focus on toxicology, pharmacology and regulatory aspects. Site locations include Bluegrass Stockyards, Park Equine Hospital, MedVet Lexington and the UK Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Registration opens Oct. 5 and is expected to fill quickly. The registration fee of $30 will cover a light breakfast, lunch and snacks, along with entry into morning and afternoon sessions for one student. Interested students must be enrolled in any national college. The upcoming event is not designed for high school students.

UK’s Pre-Vet Experience Day is held annually on the Saturday before Presidents’ Day and rotates each year between a program designed for college and high school students. The 2028 event on Feb. 12 will be designed for high school students.

Event partners and collaborators include the UK Department of Animal and Food Sciences, UK Ag Equine Programs and the Kentucky Horse Council.

More information about Pre-Vet Experience Day 2026, speakers and topics can be found online at afs.mgcafe.uky.edu/undergraduate/pre-veterinary-mentoring/pre-vet-experience-day.

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Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

The Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is an Equal Opportunity Organization with respect to education and employment and authorization to provide research, education information and other services only to individuals and institutions that function without regard to economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, physical or mental disability or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.