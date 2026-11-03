UK workshop explores the science of racehorse safety

Contact: Laura Kennedy, drlaurakennedy@uky.edu

Media Requests: C.E. Huffman, ce.huffman@uky.edu

See online: https://news.mgcafe.uky.edu/article/uk-workshop-explores-science-racehorse-safety

At a University of Kentucky workshop, veterinary professionals connected the science of investigating injuries and deaths to improving racehorse health.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When a racehorse dies, some of the most important questions remain unanswered. What happened inside its body, and what might those findings tell the people responsible for protecting other horses?

Those questions brought veterinary professionals from across the United States and abroad to the fourth Davis-Thompson Foundation Racehorse Necropsy Workshop at the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (UKVDL) sponsored by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) with support from Grayson-Jockey Club Foundation. Pathologists, veterinary residents, diagnosticians, regulatory veterinarians, clinicians, researchers and veterinary students gathered for three days of presentations, case discussions and hands-on instruction.

A necropsy is a postmortem examination (autopsy) performed on an animal. By examining bones and other tissues, veterinarians look for evidence of pre-existing conditions that can help explain an injury or death. But interpreting that evidence — and putting it to use — benefits from a conversation that extends far beyond the laboratory.

That connection shaped the workshop. UKVDL associate professor and veterinary pathologist Laura Kennedy, DVM, and University of California-Davis’s professor and veterinary pathologist Francisco Uzal, DVM, MSc, Ph.D., helped bring expertise in pathology, musculoskeletal research, racing regulation, surgery and cardiology to examine racehorse health from several angles.

Hosting a workshop of this scale also highlighted UK’s quest to improve equine veterinary medicine and racehorse safety. The event required nearly a year of planning and brought together leading specialists from across the country and abroad. For UKVDL, it was an opportunity not only to share its expertise but also to strengthen relationships among the professionals working to better understand and prevent racehorse injuries and deaths.

Reading the evidence in the tissues

Understanding an injury begins with knowing what healthy anatomy looks like and how it works. Sue Stover, DVM, Ph.D., professor emeritus at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, guided participants through anatomy, terminology and biomechanics, the study of how forces act on the body, before using preserved specimens to examine common skeletal injuries.

The sessions then connected those structures to injury diagnosis and treatment. Julie Engiles, DVM, DACVP, professor of pathology at the University of Pennsylvania, addressed diagnosing and documenting orthopedic injuries from the pathologist’s point of view, while Matthew Coleridge, DVM, BVMS, Diplomate ACVS-LA, MRCVS, from the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, offered a surgeon’s perspective on racehorse health and welfare.

The workshop also examined tendons, ligaments and joints. Bruno Menarim, DVM,Ph.D., Bill Gatton Foundation Endowed Chair in Veterinary Physiology, explored the roles of these tissues, how joints develop and the processes that help maintain their healthy function.

Since not every investigation centers on a broken bone or another obvious injury, the program addressed exercise-associated sudden death (EASD), pairing the University of Minnesota Twin Cities’ Sian Durward-Akhurst, BVMS, Ph.D.’s instruction on clinical cardiology and risk mitigation with a session on approaching the postmortem examination in cases of EASD by Uzal.

The investigation of EASD is a high priority for HISA, with the formation of an EASD working group, funding opportunities through several organizations and an expert summit held at Keeneland Race Course in July of 2026. The range of topics reflected the workshop’s broader purpose: helping participants understand both their own work and the questions their colleagues bring to the same case. A clinician, regulatory veterinarian and pathologist may encounter a horse at different points, but their observations can contribute to a shared investigation.

Making findings useful beyond the laboratory

An optional morning visit to Keeneland connected the laboratory discussions with Kentucky’s racing industry. Stuart Brown DVM, Keeneland’s vice president of equine safety, gave participants an inside look at initiatives intended to protect horses and the people who work with them.

The workshop also introduced the Davis-Thompson Foundation, HISA and the responsibilities of racing regulatory veterinarians. Karen Hassan, DVM, DACVS, provided an introduction to HISA while Michael Hardy, DVM, of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium and the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU) provided the ground perspective of the regulatory veterinarian followed by the perspective of HIWU on advancements in drug testing. These sessions provided context for how postmortem examinations fit into the wider effort to safeguard racehorses.

A case-based panel brought the regulatory and pathology perspectives together, featuring Will Farmer, DVM, equine medical director for Churchill Downs, Inc., Brown and Kennedy. By reviewing cases from both sides, participants explored the advantages of sharing information across specialties.

That exchange depends partly on skills that receive less attention than the examination itself: writing a clear report and taking a useful photograph. Kennedy addressed both, focusing on how to document findings so others can understand them.

An examination produces observations; a report and its photographs carry those observations beyond the dissection room. Including those practical skills alongside anatomy and pathology emphasized that communicating evidence is an important part of diagnostic work.

On the final day, a limited number of participants moved into a hands-on laboratory session. Preserved specimens showed normal anatomy alongside common lesions — areas of damaged or abnormal tissue — giving attendees an opportunity to examine the differences directly. UC Davis’ Carlos Schild, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVP provided a hands-on demonstration of the anatomy of the skeletal system to provide a solid base for the participants.

Instructors demonstrated limb and cardiac dissections before participants practiced independently. With experts nearby to answer questions and guide their work, attendees could connect what they heard in the presentations with what they saw in the tissues.

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Writer: Jordan Strickler, jstrickler@uky.edu



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