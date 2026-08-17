FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Unbeetable Feeds Announces Upcoming Launch of Unbeetable Senior™

Unbeetable Feeds is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Unbeetable Senior™, a premium grain-free, alfalfa-free complete feed arriving in stores in late Fall.

Developed around the company’s forage-first philosophy, Unbeetable Senior combines premium beet pulp, timothy, ground flax, pea protein, Kentucky Equine Research Micronutrients and exclusive BeetAdvantage™ Technology to deliver highly digestible nutrition, cool calories, quality protein, and complete fortification in one feed. Formulated with less than 9% starch plus sugar, Unbeetable Senior is designed as one of the lowest NSC complete senior feeds available.

While specifically formulated for aging horses, Unbeetable Senior also provides an excellent option for horses with metabolic concerns, horses sensitive to alfalfa, horses with dental challenges, or horse owners simply looking for a premium alfalfa-free complete feed.

“Our customers asked us for another option,” said Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science & Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “We wanted to build a complete feed that remained true to our forage-first philosophy while delivering exceptional nutrition and one of the lowest starch and sugar levels available in a senior feed.”

Over the coming months, Unbeetable Feeds will share the science, ingredients, and stories behind Unbeetable Senior before its arrival in retailers nationwide.

For additional information or accompanying photos, please contact info@unbeetablefeeds.com.