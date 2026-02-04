Unbeetable Feeds Fuels Historic Million-Dollar Team Roping Season

[San Rafael, CA] — Unbeetable Feeds is proud to recognize a landmark season in professional rodeo, as long-time brand advocate and elite team roper Kaleb Driggers capped off a historic 2025 campaign with more than $1 million in team roping earnings, setting a new benchmark for the sport.

Driggers’ 2025 season redefined what is possible in modern team roping, combining consistency across the ProRodeo regular season and Wrangler NFR, with success at premier invitationals, and strong performances at the world largest jackpots and futurities. Partnering with longtime teammate Junior Nogueira, Driggers closed the regular rodeo season ranked No. 1 in the world standings as the top-earning header, while continuing to build momentum through major events.

A defining moment of the season came at the prestigious Bob Feist Invitational, where Driggers and Nogueira roped six steers in a blistering 41.48 seconds against a stacked field of more than 100 teams. The run marked the fastest time since the event moved to its current venue and secured the duo back-to-back BFI titles.

Driggers carried that momentum into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, earning checks in multiple rounds and finishing among the leaders in the average. Combined with earnings from major rodeos, jackpots, and invitationals, the season culminated in a seven-figure total — the first time a team roper has surpassed the million-dollar mark in a single season.

Behind the success was a feeding program built on consistency and intent. Driggers has been a vocal supporter of Unbeetable Feeds since the brand’s earliest days and has never fed grain to the horses in his program. Every horse in his string — from young prospects to seasoned veterans — is fueled with Unbeetable Complete, a grain-free, beet pulp-based feed designed to deliver digestible energy, support hydration, and protect gut health through long competitive seasons.

“Consistency is everything,” Driggers said. “When your horses feel good day after day — through hauling, heat, pressure, and a long season — that confidence shows up in the arena.”

Unbeetable Feeds’ forage-focused approach emphasizes energy from digestible fiber rather than starch, supporting sustained performance without the risks associated with high-grain diets. The brand’s nutrition philosophy has gained traction among high-level competitors seeking long-term soundness, metabolic stability, and reliable fuel under pressure.

“At Unbeetable, our mission has always been to support performance through science and nature,” said Holly Spooner, Ph.D., Vice President of Science & Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “Kaleb’s 2025 season is a powerful example of what’s possible when elite horsemanship, thoughtful training, and a forage-focused feeding strategy come together.”

As Driggers looks ahead to the next season, the formula remains unchanged: trust the horses, trust the program, and stay committed to what works.

No grain. No problem.

