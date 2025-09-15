Unbeetable Feeds Launches Unbeetable Balance: Essential Nutrition in Every Bite

[September 15, 2025] — Unbeetable Feeds is proud to announce the national launch of Unbeetable Balance, a premium grain-free ration balancer designed to provide complete daily nutrition in a concentrated, low-calorie form. With BeetAdvantage™ Technology and fortified with Kentucky Equine Research (KER) micronutrients, Balance delivers advanced, research-backed nutrition for horses who require more nutrients but fewer calories.

Unbeetable Balance is crafted to support topline development, hoof and coat health, and overall well-being—without unnecessary starch or sugar. Powered by alfalfa and pea protein for all ten essential amino acids, Balance ensures horses receive optimal nutrition at low feeding rates. Its ultra-low NSC formulation makes it safe for easy keepers, metabolic horses, and those needing targeted support without added calories. And, like all Unbeetable Feeds, Unbeetable Balance is manufactured in the U.S. in an ionophore-free, medication-free facility.

“Horse owners want the peace of mind that their horses are receiving essential nutrition in a way that’s safe, efficient, and proven,” said Dr. Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science & Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “Unbeetable Balance combines the innovation of BeetAdvantage with the trusted science of KER micronutrients, providing the daily essentials horses need in just a few pounds per day—while staying grain-free and forage-focused.”

Unbeetable Balance launches with nationwide in-store availability on November 1, 2025. This milestone marks a new chapter in Unbeetable Feed’s mission to deliver nutrition rooted in trust, offering horse owners a science-driven choice that aligns with both performance and wellness.

About Unbeetable Feeds

Unbeetable Feeds, a Kentucky Equine Research Balance Partner, provides grain-free, forage-focused nutrition rooted in trust and science. Each product is developed with innovative formulations, premium beet ingredients, and the integrity of Midwest farming families.

Supporting images available upon request.

Contact:

Dr. Holly Spooner

Unbeetable Feeds

hspooner@mwagri.com | (979) 492-4052