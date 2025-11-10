Unbeetable Feeds Named Official Feed Of The National Reining Horse Association

The National Reining Horse Association proudly welcomes Unbeetable Feeds as the Official Feed of the NRHA. This new partnership brings together two organizations committed to excellence in horsemanship, performance, and the western lifestyle.

Reining is one of the most thrilling and precise western disciplines, where power, control, and connection between horse and rider define every maneuver. Competitors continually seek the best ways to fuel their equine athletes, and Unbeetable Feeds meets that demand with premium, science-backed nutrition designed for peak performance.

“Reining horses are true athletes, and they require nutrition that supports strength, stamina, and recovery,” said Dr. Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science & Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “We’re thrilled to partner with NRHA and to serve the exceptional horsemen and horsewomen who make this sport so inspiring.”

“NRHA is excited to welcome Unbeetable Feeds to our Corporate Partner family,” said Christy Landwehr, Senior Director of Corporate Relations at NRHA. “Their commitment to science-based equine nutrition and performance perfectly aligns with the NRHA’s mission to support riders and horses at every level of the sport.”

As part of this partnership, Unbeetable Feeds will also sponsor the Intermediate Non Pro, Intermediate Open, and Rookie 1 & 2 Showdowns, where 20 top riders from the North American Affiliate Championship (NAAC) classes will compete for added cash prizes during the 2025 NRHA Futurity and Adequan® NAAC.

Unbeetable Feeds offers a complete line of grain-free, forage-focused feeds designed to promote digestive health, hydration, and long-term wellness. Through this collaboration, Unbeetable Feeds will be featured at NRHA events and across association media, helping members fuel their horses with confidence and trusted quality.

About Unbeetable Feeds – Unbeetable Feeds delivers premium, grain-free nutrition rooted in science and trust. Made from beet pulp and other clean, forage-based ingredients, Unbeetable products support digestive health, performance, and longevity for every horse in the barn. Learn more at www.unbeetablefeeds.com.

