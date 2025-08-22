Unbeetable Feeds Partners with Kentucky Equine Research to Advance Science-Driven, Forage-Focused Equine Nutrition

[San Rafael, CA] — August 22, 2025 — Unbeetable Feeds, a leader in grain-free, forage-first equine nutrition, is proud to announce its official partnership with Kentucky Equine Research (KER) as the newest KER Balance Partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the shared mission of both companies to improve the health, performance, and longevity of horses through science-based nutrition.

As a KER Balance Partner, Unbeetable Feeds gains access to KER’s renowned research, innovation, and international expertise in equine physiology and nutrition. This partnership will help bring even greater nutritional precision to Unbeetable’s growing product line, while staying true to its commitment to natural, beet-based ingredients.

“Our goal has always been to support the health and well-being of horses through nature and backed by science,” said Dr. Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science and Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “This partnership with KER not only elevates our existing formulas but also accelerates the science happening at Unbeetable. We’re excited to work hand-in-hand with KER’s research teams to unlock the full potential of beet-based nutrition.”

Kentucky Equine Research has spent over three decades at the forefront of equine performance research, conducting extensive trials and developing breakthroughs in athletic performance and all areas of nutrition. Their team will collaborate with Unbeetable on new studies focused on the benefits of beet-derived additives and novel forage alternatives, driving innovation in grain-free feeding programs.

Kentucky Equine Research President and founder Dr. Joe Pagan added, “Kentucky Equine Research was an early pioneer in the use of beet pulp as a super fiber ingredient in performance horse feeds. We look forward to working with Unbeetable to expand the use of beet pulp as a feed ingredient and to develop other exciting beet-based products such as betaine.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering smarter, more sustainable nutrition for horses and the people who care for them.

For more information, visit www.unbeetablefeeds.com or www.ker.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Holly Spooner

Vice President of Science & Innovation

Hsspooner@mwagri.com

(979)492-4052

About Unbeetable Feeds:

Unbeetable Feeds is redefining equine nutrition with a focus on grain-free, forage-focused, and beet-based formulas that support gut health and performance. Backed by science and rooted in nature, Unbeetable products are trusted by horse owners who want more natural, thoughtful nutrition.

About Kentucky Equine Research:

Kentucky Equine Research is an international equine nutrition, research, and consultation company dedicated to advancing the science of equine nutrition. With decades of experience and countless peer-reviewed studies, KER continues to lead the way in performance nutrition and equine wellness.

