Unbeetable Feeds partners with Teton Ridge to become Official Feed Partner of The American Performance Horseman and The Cowboy Channel

[San Rafael, CA] – [October 7, 2025] – Unbeetable Feeds, the leader in grain-free, forage-focused equine nutrition, is proud to announce it has been named the Official Feed Partner of The American Performance Horseman and The Cowboy Channel. This collaboration underscores Unbeetable Feeds’ commitment to supporting western sports and the horsemen and horsewomen who fuel them.

Unbeetable Feeds will be the exclusive feed partner of The American Performance Horseman , a groundbreaking celebration of Western equine sports, bringing together the finest athletes in the disciplines of Cutting, Reining, and Reined Cow Horse.

, a groundbreaking celebration of Western equine sports, bringing together the finest athletes in the disciplines of Cutting, Reining, and Reined Cow Horse. The “Unbeetable Moment of the Week” will debut weekly on Western Sports Round Up with additional exposure on The Cowboy Channel‘s social accounts, showcasing unforgettable performances and defining moments across rodeo and western sports.

will debut weekly on Western Sports Round Up with additional exposure on The Cowboy Channel‘s social accounts, showcasing unforgettable performances and defining moments across rodeo and western sports. Unbeetable Feeds will also have a nightly presence during the The Cowboy Channel’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, celebrating the most exciting 10 days in rodeo, and sharing the brand’s dedication to horses and horse owners across the country.

“Western sports represent grit, passion, and the unbreakable bond between rider and horse,” said Bryan Edwardson, President of Unbeetable Feeds. “Our feeds are built on the same values—passion, trust, and care for the horse. Partnering with Teton Ridge allows us to celebrate and support the athletes, both human and equine, who inspire us every day. We’re proud to fuel the western lifestyle and be part of it on its greatest stages.”

Unbeetable Feeds, known for its innovative BeetAdvantage Technology and partnership with Kentucky Equine Research, has quickly become a trusted name for horse owners seeking grain-free, science-backed nutrition. This new alignment with Teton Ridge further extends the brand’s dedication to celebrating the heritage, sport, and future of the western community.

For more information on Unbeetable Feeds and its full product line, visit www.unbeetablefeeds.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science & Innovation

Unbeetable Feeds

(979)492-4052; hspooner@mwagri.com