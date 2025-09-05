Unbeetable Feeds Unveils BeetAdvantage™ Technology: All-Natural Nutrition Rooted in the Power of Beets

[September 5, 2025] — Unbeetable Feeds proudly announces the launch of BeetAdvantage™ Technology, a breakthrough in equine nutrition that combines the natural power of beet pulp and betaine to fuel performance, support gut health, and promote overall horse well-being.

At the heart of BeetAdvantage™ is a simple, science-driven idea: two natural beet-based components working together for extraordinary impact.

Beet Pulp is a time-tested superfiber that serves as a safe, digestible energy source. Beyond providing calories from fiber instead of starch, beet pulp acts as a prebiotic, supporting a healthy gut microbiome and digestive stability.

Betaine, derived from sugar beets, is a multifunctional nutrient known to help horses manage hydration, especially during heat stress. It also supports cellular health, assists with recovery, and plays a role in maintaining optimal digestive function.

Together, a proprietary blend of these two components forms BeetAdvantage™ Technology—a powerful, all-natural synergy designed to help horses perform, recover, and thrive.

“Horse owners are looking for solutions that are both natural and effective,” said Dr. Holly Spooner, Vice President of Science & Innovation at Unbeetable Feeds. “BeetAdvantage™ brings together the proven benefits of beet pulp and betaine into one unique nutritional platform that enhances hydration, digestion, and recovery—all while being rooted in the quality and trust of beets grown by our Midwest farmers.”

BeetAdvantage™ Technology is exclusively produced for Unbeetable Feeds by four U.S. based sugar beet cooperatives, where generations of family farms cultivate premium sugar beets. This connection ensures a transparent, trusted supply chain and a product that is truly natural, grain-free, and forage-focused.

With BeetAdvantage™, Unbeetable Feeds continues its mission of delivering nutrition rooted in trust, combining innovative science with the integrity. The first products to contain BeetAdvantage™ technology will be revealed in coming weeks and are set to launch nationally this Fall.

About Unbeetable Feeds

Unbeetable Feeds, a Kentucky Equine Research Balance Partner, is dedicated to providing grain-free, forage-focused nutrition. Backed by science, Unbeetable Feeds offers equine nutrition solutions built on trust, quality, and innovation.

Media Contact:

Dr. Holly Spooner, Unbeetable Feeds

hspooner@mwagri.com

(979)492-4052