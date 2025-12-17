Unbridled Sanctuary Opens the Door to Purpose-Driven Corporate Partnerships at a Pivotal Moment for the Equine World

Westerlo, NY – [December 18, 2025] — Unbridled Sanctuary is opening the door.

For more than two decades, Unbridled has grown through trust—through individuals who believed deeply in the protection, dignity, and lifelong care of equine beings. That foundation remains sacred. What’s changing now is the invitation.

At a time when activities and endeavors with equine partners are under increasing public scrutiny—and the social license to operate is no longer assumed—Unbridled is stepping forward with clarity.

Following recent national recognition by the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) for its leadership in equine welfare, Unbridled is intentionally expanding how it welcomes purpose-driven, mission-aligned companies and partners to stand alongside its work.

This is not about logos or transactions.



It is about shared values, long-term thinking, and responsibility beyond profit.

Since its inception, Unbridled has helped hundreds of horses from all walks of life and across multiple disciplines—from sport and competition to pleasure, trailwork, and companionship. The organization holds a clear belief: it is a privilege to interact with horses in any capacity. For all the ways they serve, teach, and partner with humans, they deserve our collective commitment to ensure safety, dignity, respect, and proper care for the entirety of their natural lifespan—30 years or more.

To steward this next chapter, Paula Woodward has joined Unbridled to lead Strategic Partnerships and Sponsorships. Woodward brings rare fluency across both the corporate landscape and the equestrian world, with experience spanning respected global brands including Ralph Lauren, Horseware Ireland, and Cargill, along with deep roots in equine advocacy. Her work centers on building relationships that last—partnerships grounded in ethics, purpose, and measurable impact.

“Growth doesn’t mean becoming louder,” said Susan Kayne, Founder and CEO of Unbridled Sanctuary. “It means becoming clearer about who belongs at the table.”

Unbridled’s work has never been transactional. It has always been transformational—reshaping how society understands responsibility to animals who give so much and ask so little in return. The organization’s expanding visibility now offers a platform for companies seeking alignment with authentic leadership, ethical stewardship, and work that matters well beyond the quarterly report.

For organizations that believe business can—and should—be a force for good, this is an open door.

Unbridled is listening.

About Unbridled Sanctuary

Founded in 2004, Unbridled Sanctuary is a nationally respected equine rescue and lifelong sanctuary located in New York’s Capital Region. Home to more than 60 horses, donkeys, and mules, Unbridled is dedicated to ethical rescue, permanent protection, education, and advocacy. Unbridled is accredited at the highest level by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and serves as a Guardian Charity for the Equus Foundation. In 2025, Unbridled received the AAEP A. Gary Lavin Equine Welfare Award, recognizing its leadership, integrity, and transformative impact in the field of animal welfare.

Partnerships & Sponsorships:

Paula Woodward, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Sponsorships

paula@unbridledhorses.org

Office: 518-966-0082 | Text/Mobile: 845-612-3553

Media Contact:

Ashley Taylor, Media Liaison

ashley@unbridledhorses.org

Office: 518-966-0082 | Text: 518-852-6971 | Mobile: 518-755-1813