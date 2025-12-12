Unbridled Sanctuary Receives AAEP’s Highest Equine Welfare Honor

Greenville, NY — [December 12, 2025] — Unbridled Sanctuary, a nationally respected nonprofit equine rescue, rehabilitation, and lifelong sanctuary organization, has been awarded the 2025 A. Gary Lavin Equine Welfare Award by the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP). The award was presented at AAEP’s 71st Annual Convention in Denver, Colorado, and is the only non-veterinary honor bestowed by the organization this year.

The A. Gary Lavin Equine Welfare Award recognizes a non-veterinary organization or individual that has demonstrated exceptional compassion and has developed and enforced standards that advance the welfare of horses. Named in honor of the late A. Gary Lavin, VMD—former AAEP president and lifelong advocate for ethical equine care—the award is regarded as one of the most significant distinctions in the equine welfare sector.

Unbridled Sanctuary Founder and CEO Susan Kayne accepted the award during the AAEP President’s Luncheon, marking a milestone moment not only for the organization, but for the growing national conversation around lifelong equine care, elder equine welfare, and ethical responsibility beyond use or utility.

“Unbridled’s work embodies the spirit of this award — a genuine mission of compassion and care for horses whose lives are too often overlooked,” said Stephen O’Grady, DVM, MRCVS, who nominated Unbridled for the honor. “On entering the barn, there is always a sense of joy, harmony, dedication, and mission — everyone working together for the health and welfare of the horse.”

Founded in 2004 as the Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation, in 2024, Unbridled Sanctuary evolved to serve all equids and today provides permanent, protective care for approximately 60 horses, donkeys, and mules at any given time. The organization is particularly known for its commitment to elder care, complex medical cases, and providing the best life for horses who have outlived their economic value, but not their intrinsic worth.

Beyond rescue and sanctuary, Unbridled Sanctuary has become a national thought leader in equine welfare through:

Legislative advocacy advancing protections for equids in New York State

Educational programming, including The Stable Classroom curriculum

Law-enforcement training related to cruelty and neglect cases

Academic presentations, including at the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics

This multifaceted approach positions Unbridled at the intersection of care, education, ethics, and reform—a combination increasingly sought by institutional and corporate partners looking to align with organizations that demonstrate measurable impact and long-term vision.

“Receiving this award from the AAEP is both humbling and affirming,” said Kayne. “It reflects decades of sustained compassion, collaboration with the veterinary community, and a commitment to horses whose lives would otherwise be invisible. This recognition belongs to every professional, volunteer, and supporter who believes that horses deserve dignity, care, and protection for their entire lives.”

As Unbridled Sanctuary looks ahead, the organization is actively expanding partnerships with veterinary professionals, educational institutions, and corporate leaders who share a commitment to ethical engagement, animal welfare, and responsible stewardship.

