United States Park Police Horse Mounted Unit Receives the 2025 WIHS Honor and Service Award

The 2025 Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) Honor and Service Award, sponsored by the EQUUS Foundation, was presented to the United States Park Police (USPP) Horse Mounted Unit on Military Night, Thursday, October 23, 2025 by WIHS President, Vicki Lowell and EQUUS Foundation President, Lynn Coakley. Sgt. Kenneth Leonas, Officer Sheila O’Sullivan aboard Tedi, abd Officer Samara-Jade Mok aboard Funston accepted the award on behalf of the Mounted Unit.



Since its founding in 1934, the United States Park Police (USPP) Horse Mounted Unit has been a vital part of the Washington, D.C. community, upholding tradition, ensuring public safety, and protecting the nation’s most iconic landmarks. Beginning with one rented horse, it has grown into one of the oldest and most respected police equestrian units in the country, now serving Washington, D.C., New York, and San Francisco.



What truly sets the USPP Mounted Unit apart is its dedication to community engagement through its unique public education center in Washington, D.C. This center allows visitors to experience the bond between horse and officer and to appreciate the mounted patrol’s role in national security and heritage preservation.



The unit also gives retired racehorses and show horses a second career in public service, providing them with expert care, training, and a dignified retirement. USPP horses are trained to work safely in crowds and challenging environments, and their skilled training staff often assist other agencies nationwide.



Demonstrating its spirit of service, the USPP Mounted Unit supported the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon during a time of rebuilding, sharing resources and mentorship to help restore its mission readiness.



From daily patrols on the National Mall to their presence at presidential inaugurations, state funerals, and national events, the Mounted Unit brings professionalism, dignity, and the quiet strength of the horse-human bond to public life.



Embodying the values of the Washington International Horse Show Honor and Service Award, the USPP Horse Mounted Unit exemplifies public service, horsemanship, education, lifelong equine care, and interagency partnership, continuing the legacy of Klinger and honoring the deep connection between horses and service to our nation.



Visit the Official Site of the United States Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/uspp/horse-mounted-unit.htm. To donate a horse , request training, or to get answers to questions regarding Horse Mounted Patrol, please send an email to Lieutenant Anna Rose at anna_rose@nps.gov.



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.



ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW (WIHS): Established in 1958, the Washington International Horse Show, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is one of North America’s most prestigious, competitive and entertaining equestrian events. Highlights include the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President’s Cup, the WIHS Equitation Finals, top national hunters and jumpers, plus community and charity events. WIHS is an official USEF Heritage Competition. Learn more at wihs.org.

