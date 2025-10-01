United States Pony Clubs Announces 2026 Partnership Opportunities

September 30, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites the horse industry to partner with Pony Club in 2026. The United States Pony Clubs is the largest equine educational organization in North America teaching horse care, safe horsemanship, and riding, along with valuable life skills, such as teamwork, leadership, and responsibility. Members of all ages ride horses and ponies of all breeds and sizes in nearly a dozen English and Western disciplines. By partnering with Pony Club, you help your brand stand out while reaching a broad community of equestrians, from the beginning rider to experienced professionals.

“We are incredibly grateful for all that our partners make possible for Pony Club, and their belief in our mission,” says Marian Wahlgren, USPC Director of Development. “As a nonprofit organization, this support is essential in helping Pony Club continue to educate equestrians about horse care and grow the future of equestrian sport, in addition to producing leaders for the horse industry and beyond.”

Join in and support Pony Club’s mission to educate the next generation, and reach an audience of active equestrians:

Advertise with Pony Club

USPC offers a variety of ways to reach the equestrian community with advertising through our membership magazine, Discover USPC, plus additional opportunities through the Pony Club Blog, featuring content that showcases Pony Club people, events, and programs, plus tips on horse care, riding, and advice for all horse lovers. Through Pony Club, you can reach an equine-savvy audience of all ages, including Pony Club’s youth and adult members and their families, plus equine professionals, alumni, and a vast network of volunteers, all with buying power and interest in horse-related products and services.

Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/news/media or email advertising@ponyclub.org.

Save the Date for Pony Club Events

Pony Club offers sponsorships for every budget, plus trade fair opportunities at the national events below:

2026 USPC Convention: January 28-February 1, 2026, at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, in the Chicago area

Join us for this popular event that celebrates learning, leadership, and achievement. Packed with a variety of hands-on educational activities and special events, the USPC Convention offers many great sponsorship opportunities. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/events/convention.

2026 USPC Festival: July 13-19, 2026, at the iconic Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.

Pony Club’s biggest event happens every other year! Festival combines educational clinics and workshops with national championships competition in eight disciplines for an unforgettable event attracting more than 2,500 attendees. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org/events/festival.

Corporate Sponsorship

For companies interested in supporting Pony Club on a broader level, USPC will design a custom sponsorship, including a mix of advertising and event opportunities, plus sponsor recognition online.

Affiliate partnerships are also available; these partners give back to Pony Club in a variety of ways to enhance the member experience while also supporting our programs and the national organization.

More information about Pony Club and our partnership opportunities can be found in our media kit.

Request information on becoming a Pony Club sponsor by emailing development@ponyclub.org.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad﻿

﻿Marketing/Communications Director﻿

﻿promote@ponyclub.org