United States Pony Clubs Reinforces Commitment to Rider Safety with Updates to Helmet Standards Starting in 2028

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Press Release

For Immediate Release – Photos Available Upon Request

View release and photos here

Press Contact: Sarah Evers Conrad, communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club: ponyclub.org | 859-254-7669

November 13, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) continues its decades-long leadership in equestrian safety by updating its helmet safety requirements to identify which helmet certifications will be accepted after January 1, 2028, for any mounted participant (except vaulters) at an official USPC event. Participants include members, instructors, volunteers, and nonmembers. These changes reaffirm the organization’s commitment to requiring properly fitted, securely fastened helmets that meet the most current recognized international safety standards at Pony Club activities.

“Safety has always been at the heart of the Pony Club experience,” said SueAnn McClelland, Chair of the USPC Safety Committee. “As standards evolve around the world, it is important that our safety requirements continue to reflect the latest advancements in equestrian protective equipment while helping riders and families make informed choices.”

The updated helmet requirements, effective January 1, 2028, were approved by the USPC Board of Governors in October 2026 and reflect USPC’s ongoing efforts to promote and uphold the highest safety standards for riders, instructors, volunteers, and participants at Pony Club activities. The following helmet certifications will be accepted for use at USPC-sponsored mounted activities:

ASTM F1163-23 with SEI Mark (North America)

(North America) SNELL Memorial Foundation E2021

PAS 015-2011 with BSI Kitemark (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) CE Mark with EN 1384-23 BSI Kitemark and/or IC Mark (European)

The following helmet certifications will no longer be accepted as of January 1, 2028:

ASTM F1163-2015 or older

or older AS/NZS 3838 with SAI Global Mark (Australia and New Zealand)

(Australia and New Zealand) CE Mark with VG1 and EN 1384-2017 BSI Kitemark and/or IC Mark (European)

Founded in 1954, The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. has spent more than 70 years teaching safe horsemanship and developing generations of knowledgeable, confident equestrians and community leaders. Originally established as a youth horsemanship organization, USPC has grown to include riders of all ages and experience levels. It is recognized as one of the most respected nonprofit equestrian educational organizations in the nation. Its mission remains rooted in teaching riding, horse management, leadership, responsibility, and sportsmanship through hands-on learning with equines.

USPC’s commitment to safety dates back to its earliest days. When the organization adopted instructional materials from Britain’s Pony Club in the 1950s, riders were already expected to comply with established safety requirements for riding attire and headwear. As awareness of head injuries in equestrian sports increased during the 1970s, Pony Club became a driving force behind efforts to improve rider protection and establish meaningful testing standards for equestrian helmets.

In fact, Pony Club played a pivotal role in advancing helmet safety across the industry. Working alongside leaders from multiple equestrian disciplines, medical professionals, engineers, manufacturers, and safety experts, USPC helped spearhead the development and standardization of safety testing for equestrian helmets. Those efforts laid the groundwork for many of the rider safety requirements adopted throughout the horse industry today.

Beyond helmet standards, Pony Club has long championed a comprehensive culture of safety. USPC was the driving force behind the collection and analysis of equestrian accident and incident data, helping identify risks and develop practices that reduce injuries while riding and handling horses. The organization’s Safety Committee continues to examine emerging research, review safety standards, and educate members and volunteers on best practices across all aspects of horse care and equestrian activities.

Today, safety education begins with the youngest Pony Club members and is woven throughout every level of the organization’s curriculum, from properly approaching and handling horses on the ground to advanced riding and competition skills. This emphasis on safety helps equip members with lifelong horsemanship knowledge while promoting confidence, responsibility, and respect for horses.

USPC requires approved helmets to be properly fitted and securely fastened during mounted Pony Club activities, with limited exceptions outlined in official rulebooks and handbooks. For more information about USPC safety policies and educational programs, visit www.ponyclub.org.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities for all ages and experience levels in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offers Allpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org.