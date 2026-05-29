United States Pony Clubs Seeking Speakers for 2027 USPC Convention in January; Apply by July 1

May 29, 2026 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites members of the equestrian community to speak at the 2027 USPC Convention, to be hosted by USPC and the Lake Shore Region, January 28-31, 2027, at the Madison Marriott West in Madison, Wis. The USPC Convention provides a unique platform for experts within the equine industry to share information and insights with attendees of all ages, including equine enthusiasts and USPC members, leadership, and volunteers.

“The USPC Convention is built around education, curiosity, and a shared love of horses,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “We encourage experts from all areas of the equestrian community to apply to present workshops on topics that will engage, educate, and inspire our members and attendees.”

Speak at the 2027 USPC Convention

Provided by the United States Pony Clubs, the USPC Convention is the premier educational conference where attendees of all ages come together to support the future of horsemanship and the next generation of leaders. Equine professionals, educators, and subject-matter experts are encouraged to submit workshop abstracts to fit within 45-minute presentations. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Veterinary, farriery, and dental care

Horse care and management

Riding and horse training

Safety for equestrians

Discipline- and breed-specific opportunities

Rider equipment usage

Land preservation and protection

Collegiate riding experiences and opportunities

Travel and lifestyle for the equestrian

Careers within the horse industry

How to get the most out of your Pony Club experience

Ways to be a more effective leader

Tips for volunteering

Abstracts for workshops should be submitted online here no later than July 1, 2026, and should include a workshop title and a short (100 words or fewer) description of the workshop. The USPC will notify presenters selected to deliver workshops at the USPC Convention by early fall.

Workshops will be held on the afternoon of Friday, January 29; all day on Saturday, January 30; and during the morning on Sunday, January 31. A speaker at the USPC Convention is responsible for their own transportation and accommodation. Presenters are also encouraged to register to enjoy the other activities and events of the USPC Convention, which include the hands-on Horse Management and Anatomy Rooms, the Research Project Fair, the Saturday Night Banquet, and the USPC Meeting of the Corporation. In addition, Madison, Wis., is a vibrant city with options for outdoor winter adventures and cozy indoor attractions.

Support the 2027 USPC Convention

Individuals and businesses interested in partnering with USPC for the 2027 USPC Convention are also invited to participate through the trade fair and sponsorships. For more information about the trade fair, email Caryn Sappelli at csappelli@ponyclub.org. Sponsorship information can be found here or reach out to Marian Wahlgren at mwahlgren@ponyclub.org.

For more information on the 2027 USPC Convention, visit the official event website at www.ponyclub.org/events/convention.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. In addition, USPC proudly offers Allpony.com, an online platform dedicated to providing engaging and educational resources for young learners and horse enthusiasts and equestrians of all ages. The platform offers a variety of games, quizzes, and learning modules that will teach users all about horses. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad

promote@ponyclub.org