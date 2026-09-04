University of Kentucky Eventing Team builds athletes, leaders and community

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LEXINGTON, Ky.— For students who dream of continuing their equestrian careers while earning a degree, the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Eventing Team offers more than just a place to ride. It provides community, leadership and a nationally recognized program that continues to attract students from across the country.

As the largest intercollegiate eventing team in the United States, the Kentucky Eventing Team brings together about 80 members who share a passion for horses, competition and teamwork.

Kaya MacLeod, Eventing Team president and International Business student at UK, knows firsthand the impact the program can have on a student’s college decision and journey.

“I saw Kentucky Eventing on social media throughout high school, and as I got more serious about eventing, it was definitely a contributing factor in my decision to come to UK,” MacLeod said. “I knew there was already a community of people with similar interests that I could join as a freshman. I don’t think there’s a better place to event on a team than Kentucky.”

MacLeod describes eventing as “an equestrian triathlon,” with the competition having three phases.

It begins with dressage, where horse and rider perform a series of predetermined movements that are judged on precision and communication. Often described as ballet on horse track, dressage involves the rider guiding the horse through a series of precise movements using quiet, nearly invisible aids, while the horse responds with balance, power and control.

Next comes cross-country

“Cross-country is where you and your horse are jumping solid obstacles out in a big field,” MacLeod said. “It is a true test of bravery and partnership, and you and your horse are all out by yourself.”

The final phase is show jumping, where riders complete a course of knockdown fences inside an arena. Unlike cross-country, the rails easily fall if struck, requiring careful accuracy and speed to avoid penalties.

“You really have to be good at all three to be competitive, which I think makes it really fun,” MacLeod said.

While eventing is traditionally an individual sport, the Kentucky Eventing Team gives students the opportunity to compete together under the UK Banner through the United States Eventing Association’s intercollegiate program.

Faculty advisor Jill Stowe said that team aspect is what makes the organization so unique.

“It’s been really meaningful for students to have the opportunity to compete on a team and to represent the University of Kentucky,” Stowe said. “They have a lot of fun doing it.”

The team’s influence extends far beyond competition. Members develop leadership skills by serving on a hands-on officer board, organizing events, coordinating competitions and mentoring new members.

“One of the things that I have always been impressed by with this group is the really strong student leadership,” Stowe said. “The Board of Officers has been really intentional about transitioning the program to new officers and making sure they’re as prepared as they can be. That intentional focus on consistent leadership has resulted in a really good experience for most students.”

As president, MacLeod coordinates communication, oversees club operations and helps organize competitions and outreach events. For MacLeod, leading the organization has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her college career.

“You kind of do everything which I really like,” MacLeod said. “It is super fun and super rewarding.”

Kentucky provides the ‘greatest place’ for eventing

Members also benefit from Kentucky’s world-renowned equine industry. Lexington provides access to premier trainers, competition venues and the Kentucky Horse Park, creating opportunities that are hard to find anywhere else.

“I think Lexington is probably the greatest place to be not only as a college student but also as an eventer,” MacLeod said. “Being surrounded by so many other people who have the same goals as you is really motivating.”

Perhaps the greatest strength of the Kentucky Eventing Team is the sense of community it creates. Students don’t have to be experienced competitors to become involved. The organization offers both competitive and social memberships, and there are no tryouts.

“I didn’t know a soul when I came to Kentucky,” MacLeod said. “Now I have this awesome group of people. Even before I became president, it was so fun and so special to be a part of.”

Stowe says that their culture has made the organization a strong recruiting tool for the university.

“There are people that come to UK because of the Eventing Team, whether it’s because of the people they can train with or our location near competitions up and down the East Coast,” Stowe said. “It’s very popular, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

For students looking to continue riding, make lifelong friendships or simply become part of one of UK’s most vibrant student organizations, the Kentucky Eventing Team offers an opportunity to grow both in and out of the saddle.

Learn more about the Kentucky Eventing Team at ukeventing.org

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Writer: Jacob Rudy, jacobnrudy@uky.edu

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