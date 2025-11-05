University of Kentucky is conducting an Equine Operation Workplace Survey

By C. Jill Stowe

The equine industry, like many agricultural industries, faces many challenges when it comes to attracting, hiring and keeping workers. Researchers in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Kentucky are conducting an equine operation workplace survey to learn more about employee experiences in jobs where they have cared for, handled and/or trained horses.

To be eligible for the study, participants must live in the U.S., be 18 years or older and currently employed (or have been in the last five years) in a hands-on with horses position at an equine operation, such as general barn help, exercising horses, grooming and/or being a working student or assistant trainer. Participants will be able to provide information for up to three jobs they have held.

Those who are eligible and interested in participating may access the survey using this link: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eQHcu78L6toQ8FE. The survey closes Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The researchers hope that information from the study will help employers create better working environments for their employees.

Please contact C. Jill Stowe of the UK Department of Agricultural Economics at 859-257-7256 or by sending an email to jill.stowe@uky.edu with questions.

