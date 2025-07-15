FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Carrie Wirth

President, EQ Media

Carrie@EQMedia.Agency

612-209-0310

Unleashing UltraShield® Gold: A Creative Strategy

for a Cutting-Edge Equine Fly Spray Launch

Wellington, Fla. – July 15, 2025 – When Absorbine® prepared to debut its most advanced fly spray to date, UltraShield® Gold, the team at W.F. Young knew it deserved more than just a product release—it needed a moment. Ten years in the making, UltraShield® marks a leap forward for the trusted UltraShield® line. They turned to EQ Media to lead the creative campaign.

“EQ Media was the perfect partner to help us bring our vision and strategy for the launch of UltraShield Gold to life,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at W.F. Young, Absorbine’s parent company. “The energy and creativity the whole team had for the project, as well as our product, made it a lot of fun to work with them. Their innovative thinking and ability to bring in the right partners turned what should have been impossible concepts into very real and exciting creative. We’re so grateful for the work of EQ Media and their help in making the launch of UltraShield Gold so successful!”

Partnering with Absorbine, EQ Media crafted a high-impact, multi-platform campaign that fused education, emotion and visual storytelling to deliver one of the most successful launches in the brand’s history—exceeding sales expectations and creating serious buzz in the barn aisle.

Storytelling That Resonates

To break through the noise, we leaned into what made UltraShield® Gold different: its FlyShield® Technology, which disrupts insects’ homing systems for powerful protection before they bite. The concept? It puts your horse in stealth mode—it’s the next generation of fly spray.

We translated that message into compelling brand storytelling that struck a balance between science and soul, giving horse owners a clear reason to believe—and buy.

Exclusive Pre-Launch & Loyalty Rewards

Building excitement before the official launch was crucial. We helped Absorbine turn their vision into reality with an exclusive pre-launch campaign. It was a sneak peek at what was on the way to the shelves after a decade of research and development. An engaging social and email marketing preview campaign, including a powerful “coming soon” video, teased the audience with the new groundbreaking product.

Emails invited equestrians to join a VIP list that gave early access to product details and launch updates. The campaign also boosted UltraShield® Rewards membership, turning curiosity into long-term customer relationships and strengthening the brand’s retention strategy.

WATCH THE TEASER VIDEO

Golden Ticket, Golden Opportunity

To build on the momentum, Absorbine® launched the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, a nationwide promotion offering the chance to win a lifetime supply of UltraShield® Gold.

Hang tags and digital calls to action drove participants to enter. In addition to engagement and reach, the sweepstakes generated valuable first-party data to fuel future campaigns and personalized offers.

Stealth Mode: Video, Audio & Print Campaigns

From print ads to podcast airwaves, we created a fully integrated creative suite that captured UltraShield® Gold’s edge.

The campaign includes print and digital ads, depicting a horse going into stealth mode to escape insects. A dynamic drone video spot shot from a frustrated fly’s perspective has garnered high open and view rates. EQ Media gathered veterans of commercial production—all equestrians, including Director Alan Oltman and Wooden Shoes Producer Adam Ruben. A richly layered podcast spot was also produced to address the growing number of equestrian podcasts.

WATCH THE ULTRASHIELD GOLD VIDEO

To view the creative assets for the UltraShield Gold campaign and for a look behind the scenes of the UltraShield Gold video shoot, click here.

ABOUT EQ MEDIA

EQ Media is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in the equestrian industry. Headquartered in Wellington, Florida, the agency blends in-depth equestrian expertise with creative strategy to deliver branding, public relations, social media, video production, design, and event coverage. EQ Media partners with a wide range of clients, from national associations to premium equine brands, crafting compelling stories that resonate with equestrian audiences. Comprised of a team of passionate, horse-savvy professionals, EQ Media is dedicated to helping clients build meaningful connections and lasting impact with the equestrian community.

Learn more at eqmedia.agency.