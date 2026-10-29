Upcoming American Horse Council Podcasts

WASHINGTON, D.C.

October 8, 2026

As summer gives way to Fall, the American Horse Council’s November Podcast will focus on Trail Riding. How to prepare, stay safe, and share the trails. The episode will feature Misty Valdez of Back Country Horseman of America and Justine Staten of the Coalition of State Horse Councils. Join us on Horses In the Morning Radio Network for an informative and fun conversation starting November 3rd, 2026!

And don’t miss December’s episode on Holiday Gifts for Horsey People! AHC is surveying the industry to get people’s most desired gifts (under $100) and ideas for handmade gifts that are sure to please! Holiday Survey

We’ll share the survey results and offer some tips on where to find the “good stuff”, starting on December 1, 2026!

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact: American Horse Council

Email: info@horsecouncil.org

Phone: (202) 296-4031

Website: www.horsecouncil.org