Upcoming in Plaidcast in Person!

Plaidcast in Person, a live recording event of the Plaidcast, gives attendees the opportunity to engage directly with these standout voices, hear personal insights from the panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world. Tickets are free and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the conversation.

Tuesday November 10, 2026, Lexington, KY

The evening will include an in-depth interview with DeVaux, followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A session and an exclusive hat-signing opportunity. Golden Tempo hats will be available for purchase at the event, (limited availability) with all proceeds benefiting the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. Food trucks will also be on-site, so guests can grab dinner and refreshments! Free Ticket Link Here

Friday November 13, 2026, Hartford, CT

Featuring an exclusive screening of Our Dark Horse.The film made its world premiere to a sold-out crowd on October 17, 2026, and earned Director Grace Barry the New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) Maverick Award for Excellence in Directing a Documentary Film at the 27th Annual Woodstock Film Festival. Special Guest Features: Susan Kayne, Founder of Unbridled Sanctuary and Alycia Crandall, DVM, DACVS Free Ticket Link Here *Just 30 minutes from Equine Affaire! *

January 24, 2027, Wellington, FL

Join Piper Klemm and special guests at Eye Candy Jumpers and take part in the discussion to improve our sport. Free Ticket Link Here

January 30, 2027, Madison, WI

Join Piper Klemm and special guests at the 2027 United States Pony Club Convention and take part in the discussion to improve our sport. Free Ticket Link Here

Tuesday April 20, 2027, Simsbury, CT

Join Piper Klemm and special guests at the Ethel Walker School and take part in the discussion to improve our sport.Free Ticket Link Here