Upcoming in Plaidcast in Person!

Plaidcast in Person, a live recording event of the Plaidcast, gives attendees the opportunity to engage directly with these standout voices, hear personal insights from the panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world. Tickets are free and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in the conversation.

Tuesday November 10, 2026 with Cherie DeVaux

Lexington, KY Free Ticket Link Here

Friday November 13, 2026

Hartford, CT Free Ticket Link Here *Just 30 minutes from Equine Affaire! *

Tuesday April 20, 2027 at Ethel Walker School

Simsbury, CT Free Ticket Link Here

Friday, June 11, 2027 The Wadsworth

Hartford, CT Free Ticket Link Here