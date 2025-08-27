US Equestrian and Morven Park to Host Media Day for US Equestrian Open Eventing Final and Morven Park International

Leesburg, Va. – US Equestrian and Morven Park invite local media in the Northern Virginia region to attend a unique Media Day on Wednesday, October 8, ahead of the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final hosted at Morven Park. This behind-the-scenes experience will offer the opportunity to meet with athletes and horses, collect promotional footage, and meet with key stakeholders involved in the innovative US Equestrian Open of Eventing format.

Morven Park Media Day Schedule

Time Activity Location 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM Media Check-In & Welcome Reception Main Tent at Morven Park Light breakfast, media welcome packets, form guides, credential pick-up 9:30 AM – 9:50 AM Meet & Greet: Top Athlete + Horse FEI Stabling Informal Q&A and photo ops with athlete and horses 10:00 AM – 10:50 AM Cross-Country Course Golf Cart Tour XC Start Box Guided tour with commentary on design and strategy 11:00-11:45 AM Horse Inspection Inspection Lane Educational moment with team vet or official explaining the inspection process; photo/video ops 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM Lunch Main Tent Food and beverages to be provided 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM Interview Slot: Top Leaderboard Athlete Media Zone One-on-one or small group interviews by appointment 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Media Roundtable: David O’Connor & Stacey Metcalfe Main Tent or Conference Room Panel-style Q&A with time for recorded soundbites All Day B-Roll, Photography Opportunity Various On-Site Locations Opportunity for outlets to capture content

*Times subject to change.

“We are thrilled to welcome the top athletes of eventing to Morven Park at the inaugural US Equestrian Open Eventing Final,” says Stacey Metcalfe, Executive Director & CEO of Morven Park. “With a strong legacy of over 50 years of eventing excellence at Morven Park, we are delighted to partner with USEF on this initiative and celebrate these athletes as they showcase the strength of their equine partnerships. As one of five venues in the United States to host a CCI4*-L, we invite you to witness the action up close and join us for an exciting weekend of equestrian sport.”



“The USEF is excited to bring US Equestrian Open concept to the three Olympic Disciplines,” says Chief of Sport, David O’Conner, “The year-long qualifying series for Eventing has produced excitement and drama throughout the last 12 months, all of which culminates at Morven Park, an iconic site for all equestrian activities. The Finals in October will bring the USA its first US Equestrian Open champion.”

Highlights will include:

· Meet & Greet with Athletes & Horses – Have an up-close introduction to a championship-level partnership with both athletes and horses.

· Guided Cross-Country Course Tour – Hop on a golf cart and tour the CCI4*-L course in preparation for Saturday’s cross-country phase.

· Horse Inspection Viewing – Where horses and fashion meet! Athletes present their horses before the ground jury and judges to move forward with participation in the competition.

· Lunch – Food and beverages will be provided in the Main Tent

· Exclusive Athlete Interviews – Speak one-on-one with championship athletes as well as up-and-coming stars

With sweeping Virginia landscapes, world-class sport, and a warm community atmosphere in Leesburg, Media Day at Morven Park blends equestrian sport with lifestyle storytelling opportunities, making it perfect for sports journalists, travel writers, lifestyle bloggers, and photographers alike.



The US Equestrian Open of Eventing consists of 20 qualifying events around the country leading into the series final at Morven Park International, ultimately crowning the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Eventing champion. The US Equestrian Open of Eventing Series will award $50,000 in prize money to the three-highest placed combinations following the conclusion of the qualifying period and more than $200,000 in prize money distributed at the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final.



To learn more about the US Equestrian Open of Eventing, Visit www.usequestrianopen.org.



For media inquiries about the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Media Day at Morven Park, please contact Danielle Henson at dhenson@usef.org. If you would like to register for a Media Credential to cover the entirety of the competition, please visit https://www.morvenpark.org/equestrian-center/horsetrials/fall-horse-trials/press-media/.



For Sport Department questions, please contact Christy Hawkins at USEquestrianOpen@usef.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Layson Griffin at lgriffin@usef.org.



About Morven Park:

Morven Park is a 1,000-acre historic estate located in Leesburg, Virginia. Owned and operated by the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organization, Morven Park first opened to the public in 1967. Known as the “Central Park” of Loudoun County, Morven Park welcomes 250,000 visitors each year who come to enjoy exquisite scenery, formal boxwood gardens, the Morven Park International Equestrian Center, the iconic Greek Revival mansion, museums, and hiking trails. Morven Park has been host to recognized Horse Trials since 1973 under the direction of the Morven Park International Equestrian Institute. Today, Morven Park is proud to continue this legacy and host the Morven Park Spring Horse Trials and the Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials at the Morven Park International Equestrian Center. As one of five venues in the United States to hold a CCI4*-L competition, the venue invites competitors and spectators to enjoy the exciting, multi-phase discipline of eventing at all levels.

Media Contact:

Danielle Henson, Sport Communications Manager

dhenson@usef.org