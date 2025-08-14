US Equestrian Announces New Prizes for Interscholastic Athlete Program Participants

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new prize structure for participants in the US Equestrian Interscholastic Athlete Program. This program, which was originally created as the US Equestrian varsity lettering program, is open to students in grades 5-12 who participate in any equestrian discipline.

Participants must be US Equestrian competing members or subscribers, however, competing in USEF-licensed shows is not a requirement to participate. Recognition may be earned through the following means:

• Recording a minimum of 100 hours per year of riding, driving, or training in equestrian activities

• Submitting proof of competition in at least three horse shows or events (both USEF-licensed and non-USEF licensed) for each year

New this year, student athletes will earn a different prize for every year they participate in the program with an opportunity to earn up to eight different prizes:



• Year 1: Patch and pin

• Year 2: Magnet

• Year 3: Keychain

• Year 4: Lanyard and luggage tag

• Year 5: Notebook

• Year 6: Water bottle

• Year 7: Hat

• Year 8: Tote bag

Participation in the US Equestrian Interscholastic Program provides a way for equestrian student athletes to document the time and dedication they commit to their sport and can be a valuable addition to a student’s college application or resume.

Visit the Interscholastic Athlete program page at https://www.usef.org/learning-center/youth-programs/interscholastic to learn more about the program and to access resources for submitting time logs and competition verification.

Questions? Email equestrianathlete@usef.org.