US Equestrian Debuts Lifetime Care Feature for Recorded Horses

In an ongoing effort to support equine welfare, US Equestrian is unveiling a new, free feature for recorded horses called Lifetime Care Contacts. The feature is designed to allow a USEF member to add themselves to a horse’s USEF record, signifying that if the horse should someday be in need of financial assistance or a home, they would like to be contacted.

“We understand that many breeders, owners, athletes, and grooms care deeply for the horses who have touched their lives and want to be there for them if they should ever fall on hard times down the road,” said US Equestrian chief executive officer Bill Moroney. “We had media and member inquiries about such a system last year and realized this is a way we can help.”

The Lifetime Care Contact feature is free to use. You must be a US Equestrian member or have a free fan account to add yourself to a horse’s record because horse data is part of the membership section of the US Equestrian website, but this feature will be accessible at no cost to users.

If you want to add yourself as a Lifetime Care Contact to a horse’s USEF record, visit the Lifetime Care tile in your USEF Dashboard and search for the horse you’re looking for using the horse’s recorded name or USEF number, then click the button prompting you to add your contact information to that horse’s list. You’ll see a list of horses for whom you’re listed as the Lifetime Care Contact at the bottom of the page.

If you have found a horse in need and want to see if they have a Lifetime Care Contact on file, you will need a USEF membership or free fan account to access our Horse Search. Visit the Lifetime Care tile on your Member Dashboard and use the horse’s recorded name or microchip number to locate the horse you’re seeking care for. You will be prompted to verify you’re assisting this horse and can click a button to be sent an email with that horse’s Lifetime Care Contact information.

“US Equestrian isn’t positioned to require anyone to reach out to a horse’s Lifetime Care Contact, but we are in a position to make it easier for a horse in need to be connected with someone who has expressed an interest in helping them,” said Moroney.

The Lifetime Care system is designed as a safety net for horses, and its use is voluntary. US Equestrian is unable to require that someone consult a Lifetime Care contact before moving, selling, or transferring a horse. The goal of the feature is to facilitate connections as needed, but this program can only be as effective as the scope of use. US Equestrian encourages members to utilize the free feature to make this equine safety net as robust as possible.

Click here to learn more about this program and for a list of frequently asked questions.

