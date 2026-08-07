US Equestrian Launches Horses Are Everything Campaign

This week, US Equestrian officially launched the Horses Are Everything campaign and asks one simple question – What is it about horses? The campaign is a celebration of horses, what we love about them, and their impact on us, but importantly, it extends an invitation to new audiences with the primary goal of growing awareness, fans, and participation in the sport.

As part of the launch, US Equestrian is debuting an anthem video and a dedicated dynamic website, HorsesAreEverything.com. You’ll find immersive and engaging content about the horse-human connection, stories of people whose lives have been touched by horses, and have the opportunity to connect to the movement and share your personal story and photos.

As part of the campaign, US Equestrian will explore the “why” behind equestrianism. Why do we dedicate our lives — and in some cases our livelihoods — to these magnificent animals? Why do they capture our imaginations? While our reasons for loving horses are unique, they have an innate ability to unify us. Time ceases to exist when we’re around them. They carry our hopes and dreams, our deepest secrets, and often the pieces of our hearts we hold the most dear. Our mutual love of horses builds community, spans generations, and breaks down barriers. It also allows for incredible athletic achievements as individuals and as a nation with the ultimate partner, the horse. The Horses Are Everything campaign will encompass equestrians of every age, level, breed and discipline, and showcase all aspects of the journey.

Through digital, social, and traditional media, the campaign captures the emotional bond we develop with horses, from enthusiast to competitor and everything in between, because our connection to horses is multi-faceted. Whether you start at a young age or if your connection comes later in life, horses stick with you. They burrow deep into our souls — give without asking for much in return — and have so much to teach us without saying a word.

Horses Are Everything is part of the 2025-28 USEF Strategic Plan and focuses on leveraging the diverse stories of horses and humans to bring more people to the sport, while reminding the equestrian community why they fell in love with horses. Horses’ impact on us extends far beyond sport, though partnering with them as athletes takes the connection to a whole other level. This campaign will kick off with USEF Pony Finals and the FEI World Championships in Aachen this August and build towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, where our sport has a unique and unprecedented opportunity to introduce horses and equestrian sport to new audiences.

The campaign was developed internally by the USEF Marketing Team in partnership with ZebraNYC and Droptree Productions. We are very appreciative of the many friends of USEF who generously contributed their time to the production.

Discover why at HorsesAreEverything.com where we invite you to watch the video, share your story, and help spread our message around the world.

Media contact: Natalie Voss, 859-225-6994