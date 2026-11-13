Formerly called the Humane Society of the United States

and Humane Society Legislative Fund

USDA proposes sweeping rollback of protections against cruel practice of horse soring

Changes threaten further progress toward ending inhumane and illegal practices in Tennessee Walking Horse and related breed competitions.

WASHINGTON (November13, 2026) —New regulations proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Horse Protection Act would impede efforts to end horse soring, the cruel and illegal practice of deliberately inflicting pain on horses’ legs and hooves to produce an exaggerated, high-stepping gait known as the “Big Lick.” Humane World for Animals and Humane World Action Fund, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society Legislative Fund, issued the following statements about the USDA proposal, which would perpetuate the failed system of industry self-policing.

Sara Amundson, president of Humane World Action Fund, said:

“Congress passed the Horse Protection Act more than 50 years ago to put an end to this specific cruelty, not to give horse abusers endless opportunities to police themselves and evade the law. Instead of walking away from this broken system for good, today’s proposal from the USDA is like putting a fresh coat of paint on the same sinking ship. This is a deeply troubling step backward for animal protection and federal accountability. The USDA could end this cruelty by strengthening independent oversight and upholding the law. It shouldn’t be left to those who perpetuate and profit from soring to self-regulate.”

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said:

“No horse should be forced to suffer painful burns, injuries to their hooves or other deliberate abuse simply for someone’s blue ribbon in a show ring. We all know what it takes to stop soring: independent inspections, meaningful enforcement, an end to the use of paraphernalia and equipment that reinforces this cruelty, and the elimination of conflicts of interest that have enabled this harmful practice for decades. The USDA needs to stop stalling, waffling and bowing down to the corrupting influence of those who sore horses.”

Background for media

A 2010 audit of USDA’s horse protection program by the agency’s Inspector General recommended abolishing industry self-policing, a reform USDA subsequently incorporated into regulations finalized in 2017 and 2024. Both sets of reforms sought to eliminate a system plagued by conflicts of interest, yet neither was implemented.

The new proposal would abandon the independent Horse Protection Inspector program established under the 2024 final rule and return inspection responsibilities to industry organizations. It would also remove the longstanding scar rule without a replacement, and allow horses previously found sore at an event to return for inspection before subsequent classes. Although a federal district court struck down the stronger equipment prohibitions adopted in 2024, USDA has proposed no meaningful alternative to address the equipment and devices used on horses’ legs and feet that are integral to soring.

Humane World for Animals and Humane World Action Fund have a long history of advocating for stronger protection for Tennessee Walking Horses and related breeds, including the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act in Congress. Earlier this year, the groups sued the USDA for shelving rules and procedures essential to the administration and enforcement of the Horse Protection Act.

This notice of proposed rulemaking, which will accept public comments until December 14, 2026, is not a result of a ruling in that lawsuit.

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Download Photos/Video of investigations concerning horse soring.

Media Contacts:

Emily Gugel; egugel@humaneworld.org, 202-779-1814

Liz Bartolomeo; ebartolomeo@humaneaction.org, 240-472-0475



About Humane World for Animals and Humane World Action Fund

For over 70 years, the Humane World family has worked to tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. Formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International and Humane Society Legislative Fund, we operate in over 50 countries with millions of supporters. Through advocacy, policy change, public education and direct care, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Together, we are creating a humane world.

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