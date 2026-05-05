USEF Mythbusters: Microchips Are For Biosecurity, Not Pedigree Verification

As we near the implementation date of the US Equestrian rule requiring microchips to be on file for all horses participating in endorsed competitions, you may be hearing continued buzz about why the USEF board passed this rule back in 2023.

Earlier this year, a presidential modification delayed implementation of this rule from Dec. 1, 2025 to Dec. 1, 2026. (If you are one of many members who got your horse’s microchip implanted and on their record last year, we thank you for your diligence.) We wanted to make sure all our members were thoroughly aware of the rule and our reasoning behind it before beginning to enforce the requirement. Starting on Dec. 1, horses must have a 15 digit, ISO-compliant microchip number on file with their USEF record in order to enter a licensed competition. Competition organizers will be required to check to see that a horse has a microchip number on file with US Equestrian at the time of entry. They are not required to scan horses upon entry to the grounds.

One common misconception we’ve seen and heard from some members who haven’t gotten their horses microchipped yet is that they think the primary purpose of microchips for USEF is to verify horses’ pedigrees. To many people whose horses are already recorded with their respective breed registry, this seems unnecessary. In reality, the benefit of a microchip from USEF’s perspective is that it can provide permanent identification in the event of an infectious disease outbreak.

When an infectious disease is detected at a horse show, the first step for animal health officials is figuring out which horses may have been exposed to the disease and quickly sorting out who needs to be in isolation and who doesn’t. Microchips make this easier because an official at the show grounds can scan the chip and cross reference the microchip number with the show organizer’s records to figure out where the horse has recently been competing or stabling in relation to a sick horse. Microchips do not track, transmit, or store location data of the horse, but having a permanent number associated with each horse does make it easier for officials to pull up the information they need based on entry records. This reduces the need for making multiple calls per horse, manually checking records, name spellings, etc., which makes the contact tracing process slower.

“In an infectious disease outbreak, time is of the essence to protect our horses’ health and keep an illness from spreading,” said Dr. Katie Flynn, US Equestrian senior staff veterinarian.

In the rare event that a horse is separated from their barn or handlers during a natural disaster, microchips can also provide identification information that can help them find their way back home. Hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and other natural disasters can strike with little warning, and a microchip doesn’t run the same risks of damage as a temporary tag or painted identification on a horse’s body.

Another common misconception is that microchip implantation costs members hundreds of dollars. While final costs will vary by your location and veterinary practice, ISO compliant microchips cost between $5 and $10, and possibly less for veterinary practices that can buy them in bulk. If you’ve got a veterinarian coming for routine visits this spring to renew health paperwork or administer vaccines, you can likely save yourself a trip charge by asking them to add a chip to the appointment. Use the Update Microchips Search tool to add your horse’s new microchip number to their record here for free.

If you’re preparing to get a horse microchipped for the first time, be aware that there are biothermal microchips which allow you to take the horse’s temperature with a quick scan. They are slightly more expensive, and supplies may vary based on your location. Biothermal chips are not required by US Equestrian, but we do like to make members aware of this option because it’s quicker and safer than taking a rectal temperature. Temperature monitoring is a vital part of monitoring horses’ health during and outside of a disease outbreak.

Have more questions about microchips? Find our FAQ here.

For a list of more microchip mythbusters, visit this page.

Photos available on request.



Media Contact:

Natalie Voss

nvoss@usef.org