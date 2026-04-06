Visit EG Media Equine Magazines in Western Life Today Alleyway at Equine Affaire Ohio 2026

The EG Media stable of magazines — Horse Illustrated, Western Life Today, and Young Rider — is proud to once again to attend and support Equine Affaire. From April 9-12, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio, these three magazines will be at the event as a booth vendor and sponsor. As magazines dedicated to people who love horses, the EG Media equine magazines are a natural fit for Equine Affaire, an event dedicated to the celebration of the horse.

Attendees are invited to visit the EG Media booth (#101) in the Bricker Building, marked by Western Life Today Alleyway. There, you’ll have the chance to explore exhibitors and giveaways from brands including AnimaSol, Boomerang Rubber, Chewy Equine, Home Fresh, PetKORE, Sentinel, and Stud Muffins. Those who can’t attend can still celebrate by entering select giveaways online at horseillustrated.com/equine-affaire-2026-giveaway.

Western Life Today Alleyway will also present the opportunity to meet renowned horseman Pat Parelli each day at 3:30 PM for autographs, photos, and Parelli giveaways.

For the third year in a row, Western Life Today will return as the sponsor of Cowtown in Cooper. This exciting two-day intensive clinic will lead horses and riders in an exploration of multiple cow-oriented Western events. Learn from Ben Longwell, Mike Bednarek, Zoe Woodland, and Joe Sansone as they guide visitors through topics like practical stockmanship, ranch sorting, working cow horse boxing, and cutting.

While visiting the EG Media magazines at the booth, attendees will be able to shop exclusive merchandise, enter exciting giveaways, play equine-themed games, and take advantage of special subscription offers for Horse Illustrated, Western Life Today, and Young Rider. There will also be an opportunity to order Best of Horse Illustrated, the special collector’s issue celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary.

“Equine Affaire is the perfect event for our equine magazines and readers,” said Digital Manager Mary Cage. “Our audience is full of people who love horses, which is exactly what this event is all about.”

For those unable to attend Equine Affaire, stay tuned to the EG Media equine magazines’ social media pages for live coverage and updates. If you’re looking for all things equine, follow @horseillustrated. If you’re curious about the Western aspects of the event and Cowtown in Cooper, check out @westernlifetoday. And if you’re a horse-obsessed kid or teen (or the parent of one), you’ll want to keep an eye on @youngridermagazine.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

844-330-6373

horseillustrated@egmediamags.com