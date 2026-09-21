Visit Reno Tahoe Supports Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and the Visitors it Brings From Across the Country

Tourism partner helps connect thousands of Futurity exhibitors, families and fans with the Reno-Tahoe experience.

RENO, Nev. — The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is underway in Reno, bringing horses, competitors and visitors from across the country to the Biggest Little City for 10 days of reined cow horse competition, Western shopping and special events. While the competition is taking place inside the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, the experience reaches throughout the community.

Visit Reno Tahoe is supporting the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity as a tourism partner, helping connect the event’s exhibitors, competitors, families and fans with the food, lodging, entertainment and experiences that make the Reno-Tahoe region a destination.

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a destination event in every sense of the word, drawing competitors from across the West and from as far away as Texas, Hawaii, and Canada. This year’s competitors are traveling thousands of miles to Reno with their horses, trainers, owners, grooms, family members, friends and support staff, creating a large group of visitors who spend time throughout the community during their stay. Local hotels, restaurants, casinos, shops and attractions all become part of the Reno experience for those visiting for the show.

More than 100 three-year-old horses are competing in the Open Futurity alone this year, providing a glimpse into the size of the event beyond the show pen. Across the 10-day event, 434 back numbers have been issued, representing 361 owners and riders, adding to the number of exhibitors, family members, trainers and others who travel to Reno and spend several days in the area.

The event’s growth has continued to increase its impact. In 2025, the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity awarded more than $700,000 in payouts, welcomed a record Futurity field and hosted the largest Western Trade Show participation in its history. The 2026 event continues that momentum during its 10th anniversary year.

For visitors, there is plenty to experience beyond the competition. The Western Trade Show runs throughout the event, featuring over 41 vendors offering saddles and tack, equine supplies, handcrafted jewelry, Western fashion, leather goods, custom hats, ranch equipment and more. The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale also brings buyers and spectators to Reno, while the surrounding area offers restaurants, casinos, entertainment, shopping and outdoor recreation.

The event is also open to the broader Reno community, with free spectator admission throughout the Futurity. The event is designed to provide an opportunity for local residents and visitors alike to see one of the country’s premier reined cow horse competitions.

For those extending their stay, Reno-Tahoe offers experiences well beyond the show grounds. Visitors can explore the Sierra Nevada, spend time at Lake Tahoe, enjoy the Truckee River, discover local restaurants and entertainment, or take advantage of the region’s year-round outdoor recreation.



As the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity celebrates its 10th anniversary, the event continues to bring a national audience to Reno while contributing to the energy of the local community. Visit Reno Tahoe’s support helps showcase Reno not only as the home of the Futurity, but as a destination worth experiencing before, during and after the competition.

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is held September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada. The event is free to attend and includes Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

For more information about the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, visit RenoSnaffleBitFuturity.com. To explore Reno-Tahoe and plan your visit, visit VisitRenoTahoe.com.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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