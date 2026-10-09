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Vitalize Equine Introduces Naturally Derived, Comprehensive Inflammation Support

(SAINT JOSEPH, Mo., October 8, 2026) BioZyme® introduces Vitalize® EQ InflamEND™, an innovative formula to help ease soreness in horses. Built for the demands of training and competition, this naturally derived and show-safe solution is designed to help support a healthy inflammatory response. Most inflammation support focuses on a single ingredient. Vitalize EQ InflamEND brings together four complementary, research-proven ingredients that work synergistically across multiple biological pathways.

Suitable for daily use, Vitalize EQ InflamEND is a liquid that fits easily into any horse’s diet. The product is now available in 128-ounce bottles, a 64-day supply at the maintenance dose, on the BioZyme website and through authorized dealers.

Research-Backed Results

“InflamEND is the premier natural supplement that I’ve seen successfully support against everyday inflammation and promote wellness and performance. The unique blend of the four main ingredients helps address the inflammatory cycle in the body’s response at four separate steps along the inflammation process. I love the results as well as how palatable the supplement is and recommend it for any horse at any stage of competition and life,” said Dr. Bryan McNabb, DVM, BioZyme Consulting Veterinarian and Senior Manager of Companion Technical Sales Support.

Vitalize InflamEND is backed by the same rigorous testing behind every BioZyme product, in the lab and in the field. Within 12 days, horses on Vitalize InflamEND showed a nearly 30% decrease in an inflammation biomarker in early testing.

Naturally Derived Ingredients

BioZyme developed Vitalize EQ InflamEND as part of their mission to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions that help horses feel and perform at their best. It is powered by a plant-based blend of camelina oil, Boswellia, and bromelain, along with unique fermentation technology for both whole-body and targeted support.

Camelina Oil

Natural source of omega-3 ALA fatty acids plus Vitamin E

Supports healthy inflammatory response and maintains whole-body comfort

Boswellia Serrata

Contains boswellic acids (including AKBA), studied for their potential to support the normal inflammatory processes

Traditionally used to support comfort and overall wellness

Bromelain

An enzyme that may help support the body’s natural process of clearing fibrin buildup, which can contribute to lingering swelling and stiffness

Helps to support a balanced inflammatory response

AO-Biotics Fermentation Technology

BioZyme’s proprietary Aspergillus oryzae fermentation technology is included to help support the overall ingredient blend, with early research exploring its relationship to inflammatory markers

Helps build resilience within the animal

“InflamEND takes a four-pronged approach. Every ingredient works differently, so the formula gets to the root of the problem,” Dr. McNabb said. “I’m not a believer because I want to be… but because it’s proven itself, time and time again.”

Get InflamEND today!

Horses work hard, whether they’re competing at a show, working on the ranch, or enjoying their senior years with a little extra TLC. For owners who want to help their horses feel more comfortable and support a healthy inflammatory response, Vitalize EQ InflamEND is an easy addition to a horse’s daily routine.

Ordering InflamEND is easy! Simply order InflamEND directly on the Vitalize EQ website.

Horse owners who prefer to shop locally can find a dealer near them.

Visit www.vitalizeeq.com to learn more.

About BioZyme® Inc.

BioZyme Inc., founded in 1951, develops and manufactures natural, proprietary products focused on animal nutrition, health and microbiology. With a continued commitment to research, BioZyme offers a complete line of feed additives and high-density, highly available vitamin, mineral, trace mineral and protein supplements for a variety of animals including cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, goats, horses and dogs. BioZyme brands include AO-Biotics,®, VitaFerm®, Gain Smart®, Sure Champ®, Vitalize®, DuraFerm® and Backyard Boost®. With headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri, the company reaches a global market of customers that stretches into countries across five continents. For more information about BioZyme, visit www.biozymeinc.com.

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