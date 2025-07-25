Volunteer Shifts Now Available For 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that volunteer shifts are now open for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, taking place October 8-11 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in North America for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares, and has been referred to by participants and media as “the happiest horse show on earth.”

The banner event of the RRP, a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to increasing demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, the Thoroughbred Makeover hosts competition in ten riding sports for hundreds of horses in their first year of retraining after retirement. It’s hailed as the largest national gathering of organizations, trainers, and farms dedicated to serving the Thoroughbred after racing and draws competitors and attendees from all over the globe. Hundreds of volunteers lend their hand to producing this competition, filling a variety of roles and duties.

Volunteer shifts are available starting on Monday, October 6 through Saturday, October 11. Additional shifts will be added in late August after final entry is complete. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and hat; all-day volunteers will receive lunch. Interested volunteers can learn more and view available shifts at https://www.therrp.org/volunteerism/.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

