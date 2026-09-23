Von A Gun and Shane Steffen Break Records at 10th Anniversary Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

Champions crowned across Futurity, Derby and featured horse show classes during 10 days of reined cow horse competition.

RENO, Nev. — The 10th anniversary Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity concluded Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, bringing 10 days of reined cow horse competition, 472 competition and sale horses and Western shopping to a close in Reno.

Competitors from across the country and Canada traveled to Reno for the 2026 event that featured a record-breaking number of vendors in the western trade show, the Lifetime Achievement Award banquet honoring Ken Wold, and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale. Champions were awarded across the Open, Non-Pro and Boxing Futurity, Derby and a full slate of horse show classes, including $10,000 in scholarships to youth.

Open Futurity

Shane Steffen and Von A Gun (Stevie Rey Von x Gunna Be A Smartie), owned by Kandu Ranch, claimed the Open Futurity championship with a composite score of 668, earning $40,000.

Steffen has spent years building a résumé among the sport’s top riders, with more than $1 million in lifetime earnings and major titles including the 2021 World’s Greatest Horseman championship aboard Gunna Be A Smartie. Five years after that championship, Steffen returned to Reno with a new partner who carries a familiar bloodline: Gunna Be A Smartie’s three-year-old son, Von A Gun. The pair marked a 220.5 in the herd work, 221.5 in the rein work and a standout 226 down the fence for a 668 composite score, the highest Open Futurity score in the 10-year history of the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity. The 668 score surpassed the previous event composite record of 663.5. Steffen and Von A Gun’s 10.5-point margin over reserve champions Phillip Ralls and Karmas A Mitch also set a new event record.

Steffen’s win earned him the $40,000 championship payout, along with a KMR gooseneck stock trailer and the custom TM Leather and Saddlery championship saddle.

The Open Futurity paid out a total of $149,751 across the open division alone.

Reserve: Phillip Ralls and Karmas A Mitch, owned by Jordyn Hall, finished second with a composite score of 657.5, earning $21,500.

Intermediate Open Futurity: Jesse Spence and The Last Witcher, owned by Scott Stevens — $15,000

Limited Open Futurity: Clay Damuth and Toinfinityandbeyondd, owned by Maddi’s Friesian Ranch LLC — $5,000

Level 1 Open Futurity: Kalai Nobriga and Cs Reymington Rose, owned by Charles Stevens — $1,890

Non Pro Futurity

Marisa Julian and Sheza Lil Chili Pep, owned by Marisa Julian, won the Non Pro Futurity with a composite score of 647, earning $9,000. Julian completed a clean sweep of the Non Pro Futurity levels, also winning the Intermediate ($3,000), Limited ($1,735) and Level 1 ($3,240) divisions. Her four wins brought her total earnings from the Non Pro Futurity to $16,975.

Mason Beal and Imthekingofdiamonds, owned by Beal Ranches LLC, and Jayson Fisher and Royal Spots Hot, owned by Jayson and Teresa Fisher, both finished second with a composite score of 646, earning $4,250 each.

Non Pro Boxing Futurity

Serafina Madonna and CP Cowhadi, owned by Madonna Ranches, claimed the Non Pro Boxing Futurity championship with a composite score of 642, earning $3,500.

Vanessa Stevens and Cs Boon Shakalaka, owned by SC Ranch Co Inc, finished second with a composite score of 638.5, earning $3,000.

Derby Champions

The second annual Reno Derby brought aged-event competition to the middle of the 10-day schedule, with champions crowned across Open, Non Pro and Non Pro Boxing divisions.

Open Derby

Justin Wright put together standout performances in the Open Derby at the 10th anniversary Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, placing three horses in the top three for three different owners. Wright’s three-horse sweep of the top spots showcased his consistency and the strength of the horses he brought to Reno.

Wright and Rsr Closing Time (Stevie Rey Von x Lillys Bugatti), owned by Ray Shell Ranch LLC, claimed the Open Derby championship with a composite score of 665.5, earning $25,000.

Wright also rode Skooby Do, owned by Lesley T. Kearney, to reserve honors with a 664.5 score and a $13,480 payout. He rounded out the top three aboard Stevies Blondie, owned by Felizardo Elizondo, with a 660 composite score and an $8,500 payout.

The Open Derby awarded $88,179.99 in total payouts across the open division alone.

Intermediate Open Derby: Jake D. Gorrell and Alloy, owned by Jlw Associates Inc., — $10,000

Limited Open Derby: Amber Lee Johnson and Diamonds R Cheesy, owned by Lance and/or Tammy Johnston, — $5,000

Level 1 Open Derby: Riley S. Hall and Some Girls, owned by KM Performance Horses LLC, — $1,120

Non Pro Derby

Crue Dowers and Basic Baddie, owned by Triple D Ranches LLC, won the Non Pro Derby with a composite score of 655, earning $5,000.

Carmen Buckingham and Tc The Duke, owned by Carmen Buckingham, finished second with a 653.5 score and earned $3,600.



Intermediate Non Pro Derby: Crue Dowers and Basic Baddie, owned by Triple D Ranches LLC, — $2,500

Limited Non Pro Derby: Jerry F. McCann and Smartlookinmercedes, owned by Jerry F. McCann, — $918

Level 1 Non Pro Derby: Carlie C. Crosson and Collect Call, owned by Shellie J. Crosson, — $3,525

Non Pro Boxing Derby

Allison S. Trimble Paparoa and Classikat, owned by Allison S. Trimble Paparoa, won the Non Pro Boxing Derby with a 650.5 composite score, earning $5,000.

Tuli J. Dowers and Cabanna Girl, owned by Triple D Ranches LLC, finished second with a 650 score and earned $3,250.

Featured Horse Show Classes

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity also featured a lineup of memorial horse show classes recognizing competitors across Open, Non Pro and youth divisions.

Jimmie Paul/Tenlight Memorial Open Two Rein

Wyatt Fisher and Steve Stunning owned by Kuhlmann Cattle Company claimed the Jimmie Paul/Tenlight Memorial Open Two Rein championship with a score of 437, earning $2,610.

Benny Guitron Memorial Open Hackamore

Tucker Robinson and Magical Katt, owned by Julie Weinhardt & F Velazquez, won the Benny Guitron Memorial Open Hackamore with a score of 443.5, earning $5,460.

Level 1 Open Hackamore: Teddy Athan and Hesa Super Boon, owned by Ta Cattle Company, — $1,350.

Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Open Bridle

Brandon Buttars and This Cats The Mark, owned by Lori Adamski-Peek, claimed the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Open Bridle championship with a score of 442, earning $7,175.

Level 1 Open Bridle: Kimberly Boydstun and Divorce, owned by Kimberly Boydstun, — $1,350

Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Non Pro Bridle

Garrell Reilly and Sparks On The Fence, owned by Garrell Reilly, claimed the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Non Pro Bridle championship with a score of 438.5, earning $2,610.

Intermediate Non Pro Bridle: Tara Matsler and Smoketta Cat, owned by Terry and Annette Christiansen, — $1,568.

Level 1 Non Pro Bridle: Jenna Fisher and Wood U Just Do It, owned by Jayson and Teresa Fisher, — $1,260.

Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Youth Boxing

Ellie Haaby and Ima Lil Cow Fresh, owned by Tenley Haaby, claimed the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Youth Boxing championship with a score of 434.5, earning $1,500.

Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Youth Bridle

Chet Gorrell and Dualin Overtime, owned by Joseph & Susan Yamane Baclawski, won the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Youth Bridle with a score of 428.5, earning $2,500.

The Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation marked the 10th anniversary Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity by bringing its total scholarship commitments through the event’s history to $100,000. This year, the Foundation committed $10,000 in new scholarships at the event, including $5,000 to the Youth Boxing class and $5,000 to the Youth Bridle class.

Additional Event Highlights

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale featured 38 lots of Select Weanlings, Yearlings and Broodmares, Select 2-Year-Olds, and Performance and Ranch Horses, generating an average sale price of $16,005.

Allison Trimble Paparoa and CD Metallic, owned by Paparoa, won the Non Pro Boxing Horse Show, taking home $3,568 and a KMR bumper pull trailer.

Past NRCHA Open Bridle, Two Rein and Open Hackamore Champion Ken Wold was honored as the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

For high scores click here. For complete results and additional information, visit renosnafflebitfuturity.com.

The 2027 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will run Sept 10-19, 2027 at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, took place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and included Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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