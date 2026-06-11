VOTING KICKS OFF FOR THE 5th ANNUAL BEST OF WESTERN HORSEMAN AWARDS

World’s Leading Horse Magazine Since 1936 Recognizes the Best in the Western Industry

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 10, 2026) — Western Horseman, the leading voice of the Western way of life for 90 years, announces the start of public voting for the fifth annual Best of Western Horseman Awards. Following a record number of nominations, staff members have carefully selected the nominees advancing to the voting stage.

Round one of voting will begin on June 10 and continue through July 1. Admirers of the Western way of life can cast their votes across the 25 diverse categories, including cowboy boots, tack and gear, ranch management, Western media, craftsmen and more. Once the first round of voting ends, the top five will move to the clean slate lightning round, taking place July 13-19.

“Western Horseman wouldn’t exist without its loyal readership, and we want to thank our readers for their role in making the magazine what it is today,” Western Horseman Brand Director Dani Licklider says. “We appreciate everyone participating in the Best of voting process.”

From hardworking day-workers and trailblazers to iconic events and timeless brands, the goal of the Best of Western Horseman Awards is to recognize the authenticity and excellence across the Western industry. These honors highlight those who embody the heritage, grit and passion that define the Western way of life.

The consumer-decided winners will be announced in the December 2026 issue of Western Horseman. Vote now at whmag.co/vote to cast your vote to take part in the celebration of Western excellence.

About Western Horseman

The Western Horseman brand is dedicated to protecting and preserving Western traditions, promoting the sport of rodeo, elevating horsemanship principles and promoting the authentic Western way of life. Since its first issue, published in January 1936, Western Horseman has embodied the true cowboy spirit through exceptional storytelling, educational resources and live events. Currently, the Western Horseman brand consists of a print magazine with monthly issues and a monthly digital edition, a comprehensive website, dynamic social media channels, a robust books and merchandise division and several Western events. For more information, visit westernhorseman.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WesternHorseman or Instagram at Instagram.com/WesternHorseman.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever Professional Bull Riders Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede, the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse and the Decatur, Texas, event center The Ranch at NRS.

Media Contact:

Callie Keaton

callie.keaton@cowboypublishing.com

Morris Equine Group Marketing Coordinator

www.westernhorseman.com