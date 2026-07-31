Media Contact: Marjorie Murray, Marketing Manager, mmurray@wfyoung.com

W.F. Young Promotes Amy Cairy to Chief Marketing Officer as Company Accelerates Innovation and Growth

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., August 3, 2026 – W.F. Young, a fifth-generation family-owned leader in animal health and wellness, today announced the promotion of Amy Cairy to Chief Marketing Officer.

The appointment reflects W.F. Young’s commitment to developing the leadership and capabilities needed to support its long-term vision while continuing to build on more than 130 years of trusted animal care expertise.

“Amy has been one of the key architects of W.F. Young’s growth and evolution over the past decade,” said Jaime McKinley, President and CEO of W.F. Young. “Her ability to combine consumer insight, brand building, strategic vision, and innovation leadership has helped position our company for continued success in the animal health and wellness markets. As Chief Marketing Officer, Amy will play a critical role in accelerating our growth strategy, advancing innovation, and helping shape the future of W.F. Young.”

Cairy has been with W.F. Young for the past twelve years. Most recently, as Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, she helped shape the company’s brand and innovation strategies, strengthened its product development capabilities, and supported growth across both the equine and pet businesses.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Marketing Officer and continue serving a company and mission that I care so deeply about,” said Cairy. “W.F. Young has built an incredible legacy as a pioneer in animal health by combining innovation, quality, and a commitment to animal wellness. I am excited to work alongside our talented team as we continue building strong brands, delivering meaningful innovations, and creating value for our customers and consumers.”

The promotion comes as W.F. Young continues to build on its mission of helping animals live healthier, more fulfilling lives while earning the trust of the people who care for them.

About W.F. Young

Founded in 1892, W.F. Young is a fifth-generation family-owned animal health and wellness company dedicated to helping animals live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Headquartered in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, the company develops and markets trusted brands serving horses, dogs, cats, and other animals through innovative products focused on wellness, wound care, supplements, grooming, and performance. Guided by its “Animals First” philosophy, W.F. Young continues to build on a legacy of quality, trust, and innovation. www.wfyoung.com