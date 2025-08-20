Watch Equestrian Documentary “Horses & the Science of Harmony” on the Big Screen

For immediate release

Fairfield, CA August 18, 2025 – UK equine performance specialist Dr. Sue Dyson and US-based director Kathryn Lauritzen of Padma Video are proud to announce “Horses & the Science of Harmony” has been selected to screen at three equine-themed film festivals. Horses & the Science of Harmony will be screened this fall at the Equus International Film Festival September 11-14 in Missoula, Montana, Equus Film and Arts Festival from November 13 -16, in Reisterstown, Maryland and at the prestigious Tryon International Film Festival October 9-12, in Tryon, North Carolina.

Horses and the Science of Harmony is a full-length feature film telling the story of Bubby Upton, a rising star in the world of 3-day eventing, who suffered a catastrophic spinal injury yet bravely fought to get back to doing what she loves…ride. Bubby’s emotional story is woven alongside cutting-edge science to educate viewers about equine behavior and optimal well-being, while simultaneously asking “what is it about horses that speaks so strongly to our hearts?’

Horses & the Science of Harmony also features some of the “who’s who” of British eventing, including Olympians Mary King and Lucinda Green as well as some of the top equine veterinarians and researchers in the world. Cognitive brain scientist, Janet Jones, describes how horses and humans influence each other’s neurochemistry; veterinary behaviorist Gemma Pearson shares her research on how stable design influences relaxation; and veterinary researcher Rachel Murray illustrates how bridle pressure points can influence the way a horse moves its limbs.

“The goal of the film was to be able to present information that was not common knowledge in the horse world” said Director Kathryn Lauritzen. “We interviewed 24 experts at the top of their fields to really drill down into concepts that even seasoned horse professionals probably didn’t know. For instance, most people probably don’t realize that horses hear frequencies that we do not hear, so when your horse reacts strongly to clippers, it is literally hearing sounds that you cannot hear.”

Executive producer, Sue Dyson, discusses how behavior reflecting pain in horses is common and often ignored. According to Dyson “People have actually lost sight of what ‘normal’ looks like.” In Horses & the Science of Harmony she shows how images of horses throughout history – such as statues and iconic paintings – have depicted horses displaying painful behaviors to the point “it has become normalized.” In the film Sue Dyson provides evidence-based information to describe what a comfortable horse should look like under saddle, which is demonstrated by international dressage rider and trainer Gareth Hughes.

Horses and the Science of Harmony is available on YouTube https://youtu.be/3ulkLHqHZ3g and on the Equus Television Network www.equustelevision.net and Horse.TV https://www.horse.tv/. Bonus footage is available at https://padmavideo.com/horses-science-of-harmony

