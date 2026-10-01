Weaver Equine Expands Horse Care Offering with Shapley’s

Acquisition brings nearly 90 years of trusted equine grooming products to Weaver Equine

MT. HOPE, OHIO — SEPT. 30, 2026 — Weaver Brands is expanding its horse care offering with the addition of Shapley’s, an established name in equine grooming for nearly 90 years.

The acquisition expands Weaver’s ability to serve horse owners with a trusted line of grooming, skin and coat care products. Shapley’s portfolio includes solutions familiar to generations of horsemen, including M-T-G®, shampoos, conditioners, hair polish, fly spray and other grooming essentials.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve horse owners with products they can trust and rely on every day, whether they’re caring for a horse in the barn or preparing for an event,” said Mike Davenport, CEO of Weaver Brands. “Shapley’s shares our vision for serving the equine community and gives us proven products that solve real problems for horse owners. We’re excited to build on Shapley’s strong legacy and make these trusted grooming and care products available to even more customers.”

For Weaver, finding the right fit extended beyond the products themselves. Founded in 1938, Shapley’s shares Weaver’s long history in the horse industry and its commitment to quality, customer service and the people who care for horses.

“Shapley’s has established longstanding customer relationships in North America and internationally and is an ideal fit as we expand our equine grooming offering,” said Davenport. “Together, we can better serve horsemen across English and Western disciplines with a broader assortment of products.”

For Shapley’s, joining Weaver provides an opportunity to build on that legacy through Weaver Equine’s broad reach while maintaining the values that have shaped the company for generations.

“We are excited about what this next chapter means for our customers and vendors,” said Cindy Carfore, owner of Shapley’s. “Our two companies share a passion for the equine industry and a commitment to providing quality products and excellent customer service.”

That shared commitment extends to prioritizing U.S.-based manufacturing and sourcing. Shapley’s products are manufactured and bottled in the United States, while Weaver has a long history of domestic manufacturing in Mt. Hope, Ohio.

About Shapley’s

For nearly 90 years, generations of horsemen around the world have trusted Shapley’s superior equine grooming products for the care and wellbeing of their horses. Shapley’s offers an extensive line of trusted grooming, health and care solutions, including flagship product Original M-T-G®. Shapley’s is headquartered in Florida, with all manufacturing and bottling conducted in the United States.

About Weaver Brands

Weaver Brands is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded and private-label products serving the equine, pet, leathercraft, arborist, livestock and construction markets. Known for superior quality, expert craftsmanship and a broad product offering, Weaver combines domestic manufacturing and distribution capabilities with deep global supplier partnerships.